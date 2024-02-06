Peter Pan in the Park to show tonight

Jackson City Park is about to get a sprinkling of pixie dust.

"Peter Pan Jr." will be performed at 7 p.m. Sept. 28 and at 2 and 8 p.m. Sept. 30 by students of Between the Scenes Studios for the Visual and Performing Arts in Jackson.

The musical is a modern adaptation of the classic play by J.M. Barrie, "Peter Pan," or "The Boy Who Wouldn't Grow Up."

Originally directed, choreographed and adapted by Jerome Robbins, the musical features music by Morris (Moose) Charlap with additional music by Jule Styne, lyrics by Carolyn Leigh with additional lyrics by Betty Comden and Adolph Green.