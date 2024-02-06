Pet learnings

We have four pets, and each one has some form of ailment and/or disability.

Our dog, our longest-tenured animal, no longer can hear and has what the veterinarian calls doggy dementia. (That's not the term he used, but it's the essential translation.) She walks in circles, gets stuck behind furniture and can't figure out how to extricate herself.

Our oldest cat can hear a little bit but is blind. He walks into things and cries when lost. This tom spends a great deal of time on the couch and is very affectionate.

We have a morbidly obese tabby whose sole reason for existing -- beyond sleeping -- appears to be checking and rechecking his food bowl.

We also have a cute younger feline rescued from a nearby park. This final cat has the wobbles, a condition for which the vet says there is no effective treatment. Sometimes he just falls over.

And then there's my wife and me -- and we won't get into our medical issues. We're a family, all of us, human, feline, canine, and none of us is operating at peak capacity.

When I peruse the Bible, I like to read of characters who are having personal problems.

Such detail makes these biblical figures authentic because life teaches that all of us struggle with something difficult -- whether it be physical, emotional, behavioral or mental.

King Saul was paranoid and insecure. King David had a wandering eye (e.g., Bathsheba) and was a lax parent.

King Solomon started out well, endowed with wisdom, but couldn't say no to his wives and turned some of his own people into slaves -- forcing them to construct massive building projects in Jerusalem.

The fact archaeologists can find no evidence of these Solomonic palaces doesn't diminish the story for me.

St. Paul was said to have had a "thorn in the flesh" (2 Corinthians 12:7-9), about which he does not elaborate, but it has not stopped speculation. Perhaps Paul was an epileptic.

We have no idea what it was, and guesses aren't useful. Suffice it to say, the first century's greatest evangelist had a problem, and he knew it.

Although it is fruitless for us to try to figure out Paul's problem, we can learn something from him. We can pay attention to how the apostle chose to understand a reason for his ailment.

In the opening verses of 2 Corinthians chapter 12, Paul explains the visions and revelations he has received from God, epiphanies that may cause a man to brag.