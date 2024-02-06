Persuasion is a very tall order, isn't it?

"Are you still so dull?" Jesus asked them. (Matthew 15:16)

A cursory reading of the New Testament will yield the Master's range of emotions, including exasperation, which is seen in the above epigram.

In the verse immediately preceding the one noted above, St. Peter had asked Jesus to explain to the disciples a parable about eating.

The fisherman, whom the Lord would entrust leadership of the nascent church, wanted Jesus to drill down on what foods do not defile a person.

Asked and answered, Peter.

"Are you still so dull?" reads the popular New International Version.

The New Living Translation puts it this way: "Don't you understand yet?"

Lifelong learning

I've discovered helping people to understand, to comprehend, to "get it," is far from an easy task.

Preaching, I discovered with bitter tears and much repetition, is not a persuasive activity.

Many times following the homiletic moment while shaking hands after worship, I had the distinct feeling that parishioners not only weren't persuaded by what they'd heard from the pulpit, they couldn't even recall what I'd said.

Slowly and reluctantly, I came around to the idea that my role was not to persuade but simply to plant a seed in the minds of the folks in the pew.

My hope became that the Holy Spirit would spiritually water the seed and perhaps one day it would germinate.

But I didn't hold my breath.