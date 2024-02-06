Perspective needed to understand God's plans

I am really good at starting projects. Finishing them is another story. I am sure that I am not the only one who has this issue. Thankfully God is not that way. God always finishes what he begins.

Philippians 1:6 says, "And I am certain that God, who began the good work within you, will continue his work until it is finally finished on the day when Christ Jesus returns" (NLT). These verses build three ways in which your confidence, your faith is increased.

Sometimes it is hard to see where God is at work. Such was the case in the Philippian church. Paul, who is writing this letter, was imprisoned for sharing Jesus. The church was facing hostility, because they were being Christian and not Roman. In times of crisis, conflict, and chaos, it is hard to see where God is at work. This verse encourages us that even when we cannot see God at work to have confidence, he is. Often is the case that you can see where God was at work when you are away from the situation. But it is in the middle of the crisis you need the faith that God is working. This verse challenges us to take courage. God is work even when, especially when you cannot see how.