By Jeff Long

My dear wife texted me the other day with a link to an article. Her message accompanying the link read, "I think you will agree."

Boy, she knows me well.

It was a profound piece of writing, so I looked the writer up on the Internet. Chad Bird describes himself as an author and speaker who says, "The Gospel is for broken, messed-up people like myself."

Well, seeing that, I'm hooked. I can use some of Bird's own words to describe me.

Bird's online message hit me between the eyes and targets an idea that long has given me the willies: namely, that we need a personal relationship with Jesus.

That phrase isn't found in the Bible. In fact, the entire biblical witness runs counter to that notion. But let me put it the way Bird puts it: "Christianity is not about a personal relationship with Jesus."

Now that I've lost about half my readership, let me plow ahead with his reasoning, which resonates with me, for those who remain.

As Americans, we employ personal trainers to help us get in shape.

Our bank accounts are personal and individualized; of course they are.

My property is personal -- even the state of Missouri calls it personal!

My diary is personal.

Is it any wonder, Bird opines, that many Christians import this word "personal" when it comes to religious faith?

The biblical witness speaks of believers as part of a community, a fellowship, not as isolated islands of spirituality.