FeaturesJanuary 25, 2020

Perryville Area Career and Technology Center recently invited area 10th graders to explore career programs on the District 32 campus.

Students from Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, Valle Catholic, in Ste. Genevieve, Meadow Heights, Saxony Lutheran, St. Vincent Catholic and Perryville High Schools attend the Career Exploration Day event. Each of the 296 students had the opportunity to visit three different programs for presentations by current PACTC students and instructors, as well as hands-on activities. The programs included auto collision technology with Aladdin Garris, auto services technology with Thomas Canter, agricultural sciences with Laura Neislein and Thomas Hulshof, computer maintenance and electronics with Christopher Gemoules, business marketing with Amy Camarillo, construction technology with Joel Kurre, digital media technology with Stanley Cook, early childhood professionals with Karla Besand, graphic design with Bill Ernst, health occupations with Sheila Brown, industrial and engineering technology with Carl Burr, and welding with Chris Tripp. The event was facilitated by director Craig Hayden, student services counselor Tammie Lukefahr and embedded credit instructor Kimberley Bock.

Student Katie Winschel in Ms. Sheila Brown's health occupations class at PACTC introduces visiting 10th graders to their "patients" for the day. Nearly 300 students from six area schools toured the career and technical education programs at PACTC on Jan. 14.
