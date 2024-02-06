Tucked into the small rural community of McBride, Missouri, on Highway 51 is a restaurant that has been a town staple for nearly 70 years.

Al's Place, located at 233 Main St. in McBride, is a restaurant where "from scratch" cooking meets the hominess of a small-town eatery.

Al's Place offers home cooking for breakfast, lunch and dinner every day of the week except Sunday, and their plated meals are their specialty.

"Our pork chop plate is our biggest seller," says Lois Naeger, owner of Al's. "We make and sell over 200 pork chops per week. We also offer a steak plate on Saturday evening, and whole catfish and jack salmon every Friday."

Breakfast items are also popular at Al's Place, which opens at 5:15 a.m. Monday through Saturday.

LAURA SIMON ~ lsimon@semissourian.com The cheeky bathroom doors at Al's Place in McBride, Missouri.

"We make our own homemade milk gravy and biscuits," Naeger says.

Beer and wine also are available in the 80-seat restaurant, according to Naeger.

The restaurant was opened on Dec. 1, 1947, by Naeger's parents, Allie and Retta Munier, and the restaurant name came from her father Allie's name.