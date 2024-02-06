All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
FeaturesApril 14, 2017

Perry County: Al’s Place in Perryville serves up nearly 70 years of friendly atmosphere and homemade eats

Tucked into the small rural community of McBride, Missouri, on Highway 51 is a restaurant that has been a town staple for nearly 70 years. Al's Place, located at 233 Main St. in McBride, is a restaurant where "from scratch" cooking meets the hominess of a small-town eatery...

The Bridge
LAURA SIMON ~ lsimon@semissourian.com <br> <br> A piece of Lois Naeger's own recipe banana split dessert at Al's Place in McBride, Missouri.
LAURA SIMON ~ lsimon@semissourian.com <br> <br> A piece of Lois Naeger's own recipe banana split dessert at Al's Place in McBride, Missouri.

Tucked into the small rural community of McBride, Missouri, on Highway 51 is a restaurant that has been a town staple for nearly 70 years.

Al's Place, located at 233 Main St. in McBride, is a restaurant where "from scratch" cooking meets the hominess of a small-town eatery.

Al's Place offers home cooking for breakfast, lunch and dinner every day of the week except Sunday, and their plated meals are their specialty.

"Our pork chop plate is our biggest seller," says Lois Naeger, owner of Al's. "We make and sell over 200 pork chops per week. We also offer a steak plate on Saturday evening, and whole catfish and jack salmon every Friday."

Breakfast items are also popular at Al's Place, which opens at 5:15 a.m. Monday through Saturday.

LAURA SIMON ~ lsimon@semissourian.com The cheeky bathroom doors at Al's Place in McBride, Missouri.
LAURA SIMON ~ lsimon@semissourian.com The cheeky bathroom doors at Al's Place in McBride, Missouri.

"We make our own homemade milk gravy and biscuits," Naeger says.

Beer and wine also are available in the 80-seat restaurant, according to Naeger.

The restaurant was opened on Dec. 1, 1947, by Naeger's parents, Allie and Retta Munier, and the restaurant name came from her father Allie's name.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"I've been here all 69 years," Naeger says. "I grew up in this atmosphere, and it's been my livelihood my whole life."

The employees of Al's Place are like family to Naeger.

Al's Place in McBride, Missouri.
Al's Place in McBride, Missouri.Laura Simon

"We have some very longtime employees here," she says. "One has been here for 46 years, and several others have been here for 20 or more years."

When asked what brings customers to her restaurant time and time again, Naeger says it's the sense of community and homemade menu options.

"I think it's the atmosphere and the food," she says. "Everything is prepared fresh daily; nothing is 'instant.' It's just a comfortable place to come eat, and we're known for our good food and good service."

Naeger also feels like the location of the restaurant brings friends and family together.

"We're located in between Perryville and Chester, so a lot of people [from both communities] meet here," she says.

LAURA SIMON ~ lsimon@semissourian.com Al's Place in McBride, Missouri.
LAURA SIMON ~ lsimon@semissourian.com Al's Place in McBride, Missouri.
Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
CommunityNov. 21
How to keep your philanthropic giving local during business ...
CommunityNov. 21
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors h...
CommunityOct. 28
Get ready for a spooky night at the Lutheran Home's trunk-or...
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Cha...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
FeaturesJuly 23
We are designed
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy