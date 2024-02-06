Tucked into the small rural community of McBride, Missouri, on Highway 51 is a restaurant that has been a town staple for nearly 70 years.
Al's Place, located at 233 Main St. in McBride, is a restaurant where "from scratch" cooking meets the hominess of a small-town eatery.
Al's Place offers home cooking for breakfast, lunch and dinner every day of the week except Sunday, and their plated meals are their specialty.
"Our pork chop plate is our biggest seller," says Lois Naeger, owner of Al's. "We make and sell over 200 pork chops per week. We also offer a steak plate on Saturday evening, and whole catfish and jack salmon every Friday."
Breakfast items are also popular at Al's Place, which opens at 5:15 a.m. Monday through Saturday.
"We make our own homemade milk gravy and biscuits," Naeger says.
Beer and wine also are available in the 80-seat restaurant, according to Naeger.
The restaurant was opened on Dec. 1, 1947, by Naeger's parents, Allie and Retta Munier, and the restaurant name came from her father Allie's name.
"I've been here all 69 years," Naeger says. "I grew up in this atmosphere, and it's been my livelihood my whole life."
The employees of Al's Place are like family to Naeger.
"We have some very longtime employees here," she says. "One has been here for 46 years, and several others have been here for 20 or more years."
When asked what brings customers to her restaurant time and time again, Naeger says it's the sense of community and homemade menu options.
"I think it's the atmosphere and the food," she says. "Everything is prepared fresh daily; nothing is 'instant.' It's just a comfortable place to come eat, and we're known for our good food and good service."
Naeger also feels like the location of the restaurant brings friends and family together.
"We're located in between Perryville and Chester, so a lot of people [from both communities] meet here," she says.
