Peach season inspires fresh ideas for desserts

By Susan McClanahan

It is fresh peach season in Southeast Missouri, and that means cobblers, pies, jam and a myriad of other wonderful recipes all calling for peaches as a key ingredient. For me, there is nothing like fresh peaches just sliced and eaten right from the orchard.

We have enjoyed a few great desserts with our friends Bill and Betsy Pickins, but given the choice, Bill almost always will choose something in the peach theme. Whenever I see peach recipes on Facebook I try to send them to Betsy so she has plenty of options.

I went looking for peach dessert recipes for Bill and found several I wanted to pass along to you as well. Although a few of these call for canned peaches, you can certainly make the recipe with fresh ones, and save those canned peaches for the middle of winter when fresh are not available.

Sour Cream Peach Pecan Pie

Fresh peaches, good Southern pecans and real vanilla make this pie a special summertime treat.

Pastry for single-crust pie (9 inches):

4 cups sliced, peeled peaches

2 tablespoons peach preserves

1 cup sugar

1 cup (8 ounces) sour cream

3 large egg yolks

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Topping:

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 cup packed brown sugar

1/4 cup sugar

3 tablespoons chopped pecans

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 cup cold butter, cubed

Line a 9-inch pie plate with pastry; trim and flute edge. In a large bowl, combine peaches and preserves. Transfer to pastry shell. In a small bowl, whisk the sugar, sour cream, egg yolks, flour and vanilla. Pour over peaches.

Bake at 425 degrees for 30 minutes. Meanwhile, in a small bowl, combine the flour, sugars, pecans and cinnamon. Cut in butter until crumbly; sprinkle over pie.

Bake for 15 to 20 minutes or until a knife inserted in the center comes out clean and topping is golden brown. Cover edge with foil during the last 15 minutes to prevent overbrowning if necessary. Cool completely on a wire rack for 3 hours before serving. Store in the refrigerator. Yield: 8 servings.

Tennessee Peach Pudding

Prepared with fresh peaches, this dessert is out of this world. You will want to go back for seconds, no doubt.

1 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 cup granulated sugar

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon, optional

1/2 cup whole milk

3 cups sliced peeled fresh or frozen peaches

Topping:

1 1/2 cups water

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1/2 cup packed brown sugar

1 tablespoon butter

1/8 to 1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

Half-and-half cream

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Combine flour, granulated sugar, baking powder, salt and, if desired, cinnamon. Stir in milk just until combined; fold in peaches. Spread into a greased 8-inch square baking dish.

For topping, combine water, sugars, butter and nutmeg in a large saucepan. Bring to a boil, stirring until sugars are dissolved. Pour over peach mixture. Bake until filling is bubbly and a toothpick inserted in topping comes out clean, 40 to 50 minutes. Serve warm or cold with cream. Yield: 8 servings.

Peach Crumble Dessert

Old-fashioned, delicious and easy to make describes this yummy dessert. It's wonderful served with ice cream.

6 cups sliced peeled ripe peaches

1/4 cup packed brown sugar

3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon lemon juice

1/2 teaspoon grated lemon peel

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

Topping:

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 cup sugar

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1 large egg, lightly beaten

1/2 cup butter, melted and cooled

Vanilla ice cream, optional

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Place peaches in a greased shallow 2 1/2-quart baking dish. In a small bowl, combine brown sugar, flour, lemon juice, peel and cinnamon; sprinkle over the peaches.

Combine flour, sugar, baking powder, salt and nutmeg. Stir in egg until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Sprinkle over the peaches. Pour butter evenly over topping. Bake 35 to 40 minutes. Serve with ice cream if desired. Yield: 10-12 servings.

Fresh Peach Pie