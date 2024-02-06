PB native's photos document Ozarks society, culture

"We catched fish and talked, and we took a swim now and then to keep off sleepiness," is a quote from Mark Twain's novel The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn. It is also the inspiration for Poplar Bluff native Kayla Huett, who uses photography to document the essence of life in rural Missouri.

Huett's exhibit, "We Catched Fish and Talked," features selections that capture the people and landscape of her hometown. Her photos recently were displayed at the Margaret Harwell Art Museum (MHAM) and the Butler County Ag Expo.

Twain's quote comes near the middle of the book as the characters Huck and Jim are floating down the Mississippi River to flee being caught. Huett said in this passage, she has always pictured the pair floating near her childhood stomping grounds because in the following chapter they arrive in Cairo, Ill., a river town roughly 80 miles away.

"This small section perfectly captures the tone that I have toward Poplar Bluff. A deep sincerity of its traditions, a humor for the people, and a deep beauty for where I came from," Huett said.

After graduating from Poplar Bluff High School in 2009, Huett, who is now 26, enrolled at the University of Missouri (MU), where she studied photography and fiber arts. She said while in school, she displayed her photos mostly in art shows and exhibitions around campus.

In her senior year of college, Huett said she was selected to be part of a student group that provided original pictures for a traveling exhibit, called, "Revealing Place." Huett said the display eventually was collected by the Smithsonian American Art Museum. She said the photos she provided reflected her favorite subject, her hometown.