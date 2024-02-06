Payne-61 years

Payne and the former Bettye Bain were married July 3, 1959, at Bellevue Baptist Church in Memphis, Tennessee.

They have five children: Letty (Scott) Thies of Tucson, Arizona; Rick (Kim) Payne of Fenton, Missouri; Rich (Holly) Payne of Chicago; Larry (Lori) Payne of Alpharetta, Georgia; and Susan (Peter) Cook of Asheville, North Carolina. They also have 11 grandchildren, a great-grandchild and another on the way.