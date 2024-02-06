Payne-61 years

Larry and Bettye Payne of Cape Girardeau celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary July 3.
Payne and the former Bettye Bain were married July 3, 1959, at Bellevue Baptist Church in Memphis, Tennessee.
They have five children: Letty (Scott) Thies of Tucson, Arizona; Rick (Kim) Payne of Fenton, Missouri; Rich (Holly) Payne of Chicago; Larry (Lori) Payne of Alpharetta, Georgia; and Susan (Peter) Cook of Asheville, North Carolina. They also have 11 grandchildren, a great-grandchild and another on the way.
