Paying the debt we owe

May 29, 2023, is Memorial Day. It's a day on which everyone has the opportunity to meditate, and give thanks to the many who have given their lives so we can remain free. Does the Day receive the attention and reverence that it deserves?

I think not. It seems to me that multitudes of people do not even know the reason for Memorial Day. We honor those that have given their all, to make sure we are safe. Men and women, in military service, today, still uphold the traditions and duties of the military. They are a never-ending force that, at the very least, calls for courage and sacrifice among its members. Often, soldiers incur lifelong disabilities, both mental and physical, of which they must deal on a daily basis for the remainder of their lives. We need to give homage to the living and those that are deceased, for their willingness to forgo everything else so that we have plenty to eat, clothes on our backs and a roof over our head. Do we wear the same shoes on our feet that the wives and children left behind have to wear during the absence of a military member or someone else? They fight for our country, and the wonderful gifts we continually enjoy, of safety and freedom from domination and danger.

The credibility of celebrating Memorial Day assumed more meaning and importance to me, as members of our family, watched the passing of a dear relative a few days ago. Jim had endured a short illness. It was heartbreaking to watch. We were all deeply saddened until we were finally able to shift our thoughts toward a more positive outlook. We began to remember his years of service in the Army. Although Jim was, often, gone from home for long stints of time, he provided well for his family. They lived without the deprivation and stress of wondering from where their next meal would come. Jim traveled to numerous countries being exposed to many diseasees, some of which he contacted. There was no family or loved ones around to offer solace and love, yet he continued to carry out the duties that were required -- for the love of the mission. Ray Davis, founder of The Affirmation Spot Blog, writes affirmations for troops. I feel that we can benefit, as well. It is well worth our time to read and meditate on them. The affirmations are beautiful, touching and valuable for each of us.

"If I must be a rock so that others can cross the stream, then that will be my life's work."

"Today, and every day, I am one step closer to going home."