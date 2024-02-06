Paying final respect by pulling over

When it came time to do the service up at Amick's Funeral Home, Ollie Amick and his boys and Bill Dickey walked me through the service. They helped me know where to stand and what to do and the whole works. They are good people. And when it came time to make the trip to the cemetery, I rode in the hearse. For some reason I had to make that last journey with the deceased.

The other day I was riding in the hearse with Scott Amick as we drove to Morley, Missouri, which is about 15 miles from Scott City. We met car after car while in route. Some of the cars would automatically pull off to the side of the road for the funeral procession. Some would take a while as if they were distracted and never noticed that it was a hearse. And some just kept on driving.

Back through the years one always pulled over when an emergency vehicle had its lights on. Always. And one always pulled over for a funeral procession. Always. One needed to get out of the road of the emergency vehicle, but one needed to show respect to the funeral procession. The other day when we were driving to Morley and the cemetery, we drove by a guy mowing the yard on his John Deere. He stopped the mower, turned it off and removed his cap. It was nice. I wish I could thank him. I thought it was a law in Missouri that one had to pull over when meeting a funeral procession, but it's not. I asked a friend of mine who is a police officer, and he said it isn't.

For me, the bottom line is respect. Respect for the deceased and respect for the grieving family and friends. When we pull over while they pass we are simply saying we honor the dead loved one and we uplift the grieving in their sorrow. It doesn't take much time to pull over and allow them to pass. Unless it's a really long procession, it can't take over a minute or two.

Respect, though, is something we seem to be lacking today. Respect for our elders, our parents, our teachers, our law enforcement, our military, our politicians, the clergy, and the list goes on and on. In a few cases they don't deserve our respect, but only in a few cases. And just because a few don't deserve our respect doesn't give us license to dishonor or disrespect everyone. I learned respect at home with two parents that showed me what respect was about. They modeled respect for me.

The bottom line is we need to honor those who are deceased and the family and friends as they travel to the cemetery. Pull over if you meet a funeral procession. Show the family and the deceased some respect and honor.