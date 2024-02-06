Probably the most famous sermon of the 20th century was, "Payday Someday." It was preached over 1,200 times by R. G. Lee, a Southern Baptist Pastor. I first learned of this sermon as a graduate student at the Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, in Fort Worth, Texas. One evening I decided to go to the audio-visual section of the campus library and check out the sermon on a VHS tape. I sat in a cubical and viewed the sermon in its entirety.

What I watched was a recording of R. G. Lee delivering the sermon "Payday Someday" at Bellevue Baptist Church in Memphis, Tennessee. He had been the pastor of this church from 1927 to 1960. He was speaking as the invited guest of then pastor Adrian Rogers, who served Bellevue Baptist Church from 1972 to 2005. His delivery style was animated like a 1930s radio broadcast, and it was a powerful, fiery sermon.

"Payday Someday" is a narrative sermon in which Lee tells the story of Naboth, Ahab, Jezebel, and Elijah from 1 Kings 21 and 2 Kings 9. You can read about this sermon on baptist21.com and find a link to listen to the message on YouTube.

Lee preaches through the following eight scenes in theatrical style: "the real estate request, the pouting potentate, the wicked wife, the message meaning murder, the fatal fast, the visit to the vineyard, the alarming appearance, and payday itself."

This story causes me to think of eminent domain gone wrong. In this case, the government is represented by King Ahab who wants to seize the property of Naboth. Naboth owns a vineyard near the palace, and the king wants Naboth to trade land or sell the property to him so he can use it for a garden. Naboth is unwilling to give up the land since it is his family inheritance.