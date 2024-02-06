Pay attention to the warning signs

Women used to think of themselves as exempt from such problems, but not anymore. The latest statistics tell us that one in seven female deaths will occur as a result of a heart attack or stroke.

So, what are the symptoms we should be looking for? The list includes being overweight, not sleeping at night, bouts of fatigue, legs that swell from water retention, and being short of breath walking from the parking lot into the store.

Several years ago I was playing tennis with my regular Monday-night group. In the midst of the first set I was not feeling right. I asked for some rest time between sets. About half way through the second set, I did something I had never done before. I left my three friends on the tennis court and went home. I took a couple of aspirin and sat down in my easy chair. The next morning I called the doctor's office and, mercifully, he had a vacancy. I thought he would give me a stress test. He said, "No, you already had your stress test on the tennis court." Instead, he sent me to a cardiac specialist, who in turn sent me directly to the local hospital for a catheterization. So, an hour later, I found myself lying on a gurney with a doctor looking across at me saying, "We have a problem."

At the end of her diagnosis, she said, "So, do you want to go to Emory in Atlanta or Greenville for your open-heart surgery?" I chose Greenville, and asked, "Should I go home and pack a bag?" She said, "Your wife can pack a bag and meet you at the hospital. I have already called the ambulance for you."

That was 17 years ago. It was an experience I will never forget, and not one I would recommend. But, on the bright side, I have watched my grandchildren grow up, seen several graduations, and experienced a lot of life that might have disappeared had I not been so fortunate. Well, more than fortunate ... blessed.

So, it is the time of year for heart attacks, and no one in your family wants to go to a funeral. A treasured teacher of mine used to say, "A word to the wise should be sufficient."