FeaturesNovember 10, 2017

Paws & Effect: Winterizing your pet

As a responsible pet parent, now is the perfect time to prepare your pet for the winter ahead. It's safe to say we all know to keep our fur babies inside when there's snow and ice on the ground, but what about those not-so-obvious things? Play time Despite the temperatures, dogs (especially) need exercise. ...

Stacy Busch

As a responsible pet parent, now is the perfect time to prepare your pet for the winter ahead. It's safe to say we all know to keep our fur babies inside when there's snow and ice on the ground, but what about those not-so-obvious things?

Play time

Despite the temperatures, dogs (especially) need exercise. It's fine to let your pooch run around in the snow and cold for short periods of time, but be proactive and limit that exercise to short periods of time. A good rule of thumb: long-haired dogs and cats can go outside when it's above 20 degrees and short-haired dogs and cats, puppies and senior dogs should wait until it's 40 degrees or higher. Keep the kittens inside.

Best-dressed

It's more common to see dogs (and cats) in clothing, and you can help keep Fido protected with a coat, sweater or sweatshirt. It doesn't have to be fancy (unless you want it to be), but it should fit properly and allow your dog freedom of movement. Never stay out so long that your dog is shivering. Animals are vulnerable to frostbite and hypothermia in less than an hour. When your walk is over, don't forget to wipe down your pet's feet to remove any salt or chemicals, such as deicers. There are some awesome pet booties on the market now too. With a little time and patience, your pet will get used to wearing them and maybe even look forward to putting them on.

Fit and healthy

While it's obvious, you should exercise portion control for less active pets during the winter months. There is a select group of pets (especially dogs) that will be more active during the cooler times of the year. These dogs will actually need to eat more because they burn more calories to keep warm. Hunting dogs and dogs who work outside are more prone to this. If you notice your pet losing weight in the winter, call your vet for a check up.

No see-ums

Many of us know of the dangers of antifreeze, but a reminder never hurts. Until companies are required to use a bittering agent (something to make it taste bad), sweet-tasting antifreeze can be a major problem for your dog or cat. Be observant for pools of antifreeze that may form under your vehicle and look for a pet-friendly version available now that isn't fatal in small amounts.

And don't forget your pet's utensils. While stainless is the preferred water bowl, pet tongues can stick to some freezing metals. It might be best to switch to hard plastic bowls or heated bowls in the winter months.

Take some time to prepare both you and your furry family member for the season ahead. Then go enjoy some time outside!

Community
