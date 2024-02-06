Paws & Effect: Winterizing your pet

As a responsible pet parent, now is the perfect time to prepare your pet for the winter ahead. It's safe to say we all know to keep our fur babies inside when there's snow and ice on the ground, but what about those not-so-obvious things?

Play time

Despite the temperatures, dogs (especially) need exercise. It's fine to let your pooch run around in the snow and cold for short periods of time, but be proactive and limit that exercise to short periods of time. A good rule of thumb: long-haired dogs and cats can go outside when it's above 20 degrees and short-haired dogs and cats, puppies and senior dogs should wait until it's 40 degrees or higher. Keep the kittens inside.

Best-dressed

It's more common to see dogs (and cats) in clothing, and you can help keep Fido protected with a coat, sweater or sweatshirt. It doesn't have to be fancy (unless you want it to be), but it should fit properly and allow your dog freedom of movement. Never stay out so long that your dog is shivering. Animals are vulnerable to frostbite and hypothermia in less than an hour. When your walk is over, don't forget to wipe down your pet's feet to remove any salt or chemicals, such as deicers. There are some awesome pet booties on the market now too. With a little time and patience, your pet will get used to wearing them and maybe even look forward to putting them on.