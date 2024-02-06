More and more, we are seeing individuals using dogs (and other animals) to help them cope with life's challenges. Dogs have become an integral part of our lives and can help us in many ways.

Differentiating between service dogs, therapy dogs and emotional support dogs can be difficult and, unfortunately, either people don't know the difference or others are trying to take advantage of that very fact. Each of these dogs has a very different job from the others and the terms are not interchangeable.

Service dog

The Americans with Disabilities Act defines service dogs as "dogs that are individually trained to do work or perform tasks for people with disabilities." This definition now also has a provision to include miniature horses, which in recent years have become excellent service animals.

Examples of such work or tasks include guiding people who are blind, alerting people who are deaf, pulling a wheelchair, alerting and protecting a person who is having a seizure, reminding a person with mental illness to take prescribed medications, calming a person with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) during an anxiety attack, or performing other duties, such as alerting an individual to the sound of a telephone, alarm clock, oven or smoke detector, and others may even alert a person to a baby's cry.

Service animals are working animals, not pets. The work or task a dog has been highly trained to provide must be directly related to the person's disability. These animals are highly trained and have spent months, even years learning these tasks to work as a team with their disabled partner, helping their handlers attain the safety and independence from which their disabilities would otherwise limit them. It's not cheap to train a service dog. The average cost of training a dog from Guide Dogs for the Blind, for example, averages $30,000.

Often, these dogs are bred specifically to be service dogs, and are fostered in qualified homes until they go away for training. Once in a training program, it might be one to two years before a dog is ready to be placed with a disabled partner.

Therapy dog

Therapy dogs also receive extensive training but have a completely different type of job from service dogs. Their responsibilities are to provide psychological or physiological therapy to individuals other than their handlers; who are usually their owners. These dogs have stable temperaments and friendly, easygoing personalities.