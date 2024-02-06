Paws and Effect: Doing it for the kitties

In a standard TNR program, wild cats are humanely trapped, brought to a veterinarian to be spayed or neutered, vaccinated and returned to their outside home. TNR cats are eartipped, meaning that a tip of one of their ears has been clipped, indicating they are a part of the TNR program. Kittens and cats who are friendly and socialized to people may be adopted into loving homes.

For the cats themselves, the benefits are endless. Cat colonies that are involved in TNR diminish over time. With all the cats within a colony having been altered, reproduction is ended and no kittens are being born. It relieves the constant stresses of mating and pregnancy, and both females and males are less likely to develop tumors if they are altered. Mating behaviors like spraying, fighting, roaming and crying cease. When a cat is altered, he or she is less likely to roam looking for a mate, which cuts the potential for injuries. The cats are vaccinated against rabies, which makes the community feel at ease. Rabies is no joke.

For the community, the benefits are far-reaching as well. The biggest, obviously ... no new kittens! The population will stabilize and eventually decline. Cats become better citizens and neighbors. Mating behaviors cease and cats' relationships with humans improves. Colonies become quieter, with fewer calls to animals control over fighting, yowling and destruction.

Monetarily, TNR stops wasteful spending of taxpayer dollars. Catching and killing feral cats is a futile practice used by animal control and shelters all over the country. Guess who's ultimately paying that bill. Continuing this approach is an obvious waste of taxpayer money, since it has been ineffective in the results.

Most Americans want a humane solution and TNR is it! Unfortunately, many people don't realize what really happens to feral cats in the traditional system -- they are trapped and killed. Most Americans (I hope) would rather see their tax dollars go toward something educational and humane, as opposed to the former.

Why don't we have it in Southeast Missouri?

Good question. In our more rural living area, feral cats are rampant. And while they might not be destroying property, they are reproducing at a rapid rate. As with any other program, it does come down to money, but support and involvement are paramount to get a project like this off the ground. Speak to local shelter officials, animal control officers and veterinarians. You can also find lots of great information from Alley Cat Allies, a national advocacy organization dedicated to protecting and improving cats' lives.

Start an organization or group. Be the change you want to see happen. Once you have a dedicated group, set up a business plan and a savings plan. Host a fundraiser. Grants can be a big help, too. Find a person well versed in grant writing to volunteer his or her services to the mission. It won't take long for your passion to become someone else's passion. Isn't it worth it for the kitties?