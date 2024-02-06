Pavement Ends: Take a hike

One of the great things about spring is the explosion of colorful wildflowers that can be found in natural areas throughout Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois.

This has been a wild year so far, with record warmth in February followed by a hard freeze in mid-March. The cold snap made a mockery of all of the trees and flowers that dared to bloom several weeks early. However, as I write this, spring seems to be making a quick recovery, and this year should hopefully be as colorful as any other.

Here is a roundup of 10 scenic destinations that should offer a bountiful selection of wildflowers. Some of these places are easy to reach, while others will require more of an adventure.

MISSOURI

Royal Gorge

Dutchman's britches are shown at Cedar Wonders Natural Arch.

Located next to Highway 21 south of Arcadia, Royal Gorge has long been a popular spot for pulling over and taking a quick look at the shut-ins below. In recent years, the Missouri Department of Conservation has constructed a 2-mile loop trail that offers panoramic views of the gorge from above. The trail also passes near hilltop glades featuring a variety of wildflowers. I've found fire pink here, although the name is confusing since these star-shaped flowers are actually bright red.

Directions: Take Highway 72 west through Patton and Fredericktown to Arcadia. After crossing the viaduct at Arcadia, make two right turns to reach Highway 21 South. Drive 5.6 miles and look for the Ketcherside Mountain Conservation Area parking lot on the right. It's a bit tricky to find, but the Royal Gorge Trail begins on the opposite side of the highway.

Seventy-Six Conservation Area

At one time, Seventy-Six was a bustling river town with a mysterious name. Today the townsite is a conservation area that offers something during every season: in winter for the armadillos, in spring for the wildflowers, in summer for the Mississippi River access, and in fall for the colorful foliage. The main hiking trail, a 3-mile loop called the Wilkinson Trail, leads to numerous patches of purple trillium.

Directions: Take I-55 north to the Fruitland exit (No. 105). Then turn right and take US 61 north through Fruitland to the turnoff for Route C. Turn right and follow Route C as it snakes through Pocahontas, New

The view from the Apple Creek Conservation Area.

Wells, Altenburg, Frohna and Brazeau. At Brazeau, turn right on Route D (look for the conservation area sign). Follow Route D to where the pavement ends and continue straight ahead on Perry County Road 437. Just after crossing the creek on a low-water bridge, turn left at the parking lot with the "Hiking Trail" sign.

Apple Creek Conservation Area

Many people think of Apple Creek as "that place with the shooting range," but this conservation area also boasts a 5-mile multi-use trail. Passing through woods and open fields, the trail is a good place to find wildflowers such as the blue-eyed Mary.

Directions: Take Interstate 55 to the Fruitland exit (No. 105). Turn right on US 61 and continue north 3 miles to the turnoff for Route C. Turn right and take Route C north for 6 miles to New Wells. Turn right to stay on Route C, then turn right on Route CC. After 1 mile, turn right on County Road 525. Go 1.2 miles and turn left at the turnoff marked "HORSE TRAILER PARKING." Drive past the equestrian parking area and continue on the access road (making a right turn) until the road ends at the parking lot and gate.

Maintz Wildlife Preserve

Wildflowers are shown along a hiking trail at Ball Mill Resurgence.

In the summer, this conservation area near Oak Ridge features sprawling fields of photogenic sunflowers, planted to provide food for wildlife. But even during the rest of the year Maintz offers plenty of surprises, including the large patches of wild sweet Williams (blue phlox) to be found in the woods near Parking Lot No. 4. If you're lucky you might stumble across morel mushrooms.

Take Highway 72 through Jackson toward Millersville. Just before reaching Millersville, turn right on Route B. After 2 miles, turn left on Route BB near the water tower. Go 1 mile and look for County Road 471 on the right. Follow CR 471, a gravel road, north for 1.3 miles and look for the second parking area on the left.

Ball Mill Resurgence