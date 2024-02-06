Utah is famous for its crazy rock formations that can be found at Arches National Park, Natural Bridges National Monument and other parks. But here in Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois, we have our own collection of natural arches and bridges.

Sedimentary rocks have a tendency to erode into a variety of gravity-defying shapes, and we have a surplus of these layers, including sandstone, limestone, and chert. Given the right circumstances, large holes can erode through these rocks, creating arches, bridges, tunnels and other oddities. The larger natural bridges can be walked across (if you dare), while the smaller natural arches may only be tall enough to crawl through (again, if you dare).

Here is a roundup of the best natural arches located on public land within a reasonable driving distance of Cape Girardeau. Some of these landmarks are well-known and easy to find, while others require serious bushwhacking through snake country. There's a little something for everyone depending on your adventure comfort level.

Bell Smith Springs Natural Bridge

Bell Smith Springs Recreation Area in Pope County, Illinois, features a maze of rock formations, but the centerpiece is the natural bridge. With a span of 120 feet, it is reportedly the longest natural arch in Illinois.

Directions: Take Highway 146 east to Vienna. At the four-way stop, turn left on US 45. Drive north 12 miles and turn right on Ozark Road. Follow Ozark Road for 10 miles (it starts as blacktop but turns to gravel). Turn right on Bell Smith Springs Road and continue until the road ends at the main parking lot. The hiking trail is a bit tricky since it descends a narrow stone staircase and then requires tiptoeing across a creek.

GPS coordinates: 37.517695, -88.654317 (natural bridge); 37.519495, -88.655746 (parking lot and trailhead)

Mantle Rock

According to the website for the Natural Arch and Bridge Society, the longest natural arch east of the Rocky Mountains is located in Western Kentucky. Mantle Rock in Livingston County features a dramatic span of 154 feet. This landmark is only 60 miles away from Cape Girardeau -- as the crow flies. Unfortunately, thanks to the obstacle posed by the Ohio River, reaching Mantle Rock requires driving out of the way through Paducah, raising the total driving distance to 110 miles each way. Still, that's certainly easier than driving all the way to Utah to find anything larger.

Directions: From Paducah, take I-24 east to the exit for US 68 (exit No. 16). Turn left. At the end of US 68, turn left on US 62 West. Then turn right on US 60 East and cross the new bridge over the Tennessee River. Follow US 60 through Smithland to Burna, and turn left on Highway 135. Make a sharp left on Highway 133 and look for the signs for Mantle Rock Preserve on the left.

GPS coordinates: 37.356244, -88.427084 (Mantle Rock); 37.357801, -88.421847 (trailhead)

Pomona Natural Bridge

With a span of 75 feet, Pomona Natural Bridge is not as long as other natural arches, but it is perhaps the most picturesque in Southern Illinois. An easy trail provides direct access above and below the bridge, making this a favorite subject of photographers in all seasons.

Directions: Take Highway 3 north to Ware and turn right on Highway 146. Then turn left on Highway 127 and drive north past Alto Pass. Look for the turnoff for Pomona on the right. Upon reaching Pomona, turn right, and then veer right again, following the signs for the natural bridge. This gravel road climbs a steep hill before ending at the parking area and trailhead.

GPS coordinates: 37.648804, -89.344522 (natural bridge); 37.6490255, -89.3415655 (trailhead)

Cedar Wonders Natural Arch

This arch is small, but it is the closest thing that we have to Utah's famous Delicate Arch. This chunk of freestanding sandstone defies gravity while being just barely tall enough to crawl through. Also nearby are two box canyons that end in waterfalls.

Directions: Take Highway 146 east to Vienna. Just past Vienna, turn left on Highway 147. Go 6.4 miles and turn left on Gilead Church Road. After one mile, veer right on Gum Springs Road. Follow this paved road 1.6 miles to a bridge. Just past the bridge, find the parking area on the left. The River-to-River Trail (marked with a blue "i") passes near the arch, but other trails provide a shorter route.

GPS coordinates: 37.504400, -88.781400 (arch); 37.495290, -88.757090 (trailhead)

Garden of the Gods Natural Arch

Garden of the Gods Recreation Area is probably the top tourist attraction in Southern Illinois, but most visitors miss the natural arch located along the entrance road. Two other formations, nicknamed "Moss-Covered Natural Bridge" and "Knights of the Golden Circle Arch," can also be found in the area but require some skill to navigate.

Directions: Follow Highway 146 east to Golconda. Continue 9.5 miles past Golconda on Highway 146 and turn left on Highway 34. Go 7.5 miles and turn right on Karbers Ridge Road. After 1.4 miles, turn left on Garden of the Gods Road, then turn left on the entrance road at the sharp curve. Look for the natural arch along the bluff line to the right (north). It's opposite a small pullout on the left (south) side of the road.

GPS coordinates: 37.601690, -88.377330 (natural arch); 37.609243, -88.388275 (Moss-Covered Bridge); 37.606609, -88.364358 (Knights Arch, near Forest Road 1621 and Trail 010).

Ferne Clyffe State Park Natural Bridge

The River-to-River Trail crosses the length of Southern Illinois, but it takes a curious out-of-the-way jog inside Ferne Clyffe State Park. That's a good thing, however, since the trail's detour provides access to this medium-sized natural bridge.