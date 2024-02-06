All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
FeaturesJuly 2, 2017

Patriot treats, dishes that will dazzle the crowds

Independence Day is this week and as we celebrate the birthday of America, it is fun to make new recipes. Whether your celebration involves cooking out or staying in, having a small gathering or a large gathering, sharing it with family or with friends, it is all the perfect way you celebrate...

Susan McClanahan avatar
Susan McClanahan

By Susan McClanahan

Independence Day is this week and as we celebrate the birthday of America, it is fun to make new recipes. Whether your celebration involves cooking out or staying in, having a small gathering or a large gathering, sharing it with family or with friends, it is all the perfect way you celebrate.

Today I have pulled together a few recipes that are good, pretty, some are easy for children to help assemble, or I just liked the name. There is something for everyone in today's Independence Day recipe column. Enjoy, and happy birthday, America!

No-Bake Red, White and Blue Parfaits

A patriotic parfait is easy with red berries, blue berries, white whipped cream and some cookie crumbs. Layer in glass if you're serving inside, or in clear plastic cups if outside.

  • Plain cookies (I used lemon sugar cookies)
  • Fresh strawberries or raspberries
  • Fresh blueberries or blackberries

For the whipped cream layer:

  • 1 cup whipping cream
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons powdered sugar
  • A few grains table salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1/4 teaspoon almond extract, optional

Place a couple of cookies in a zipper-top bag and crush using a rolling pin (or whirl in a blender or food processor until they break up into crumbs).

Make the whipped cream: Add 1 cup whipping cream, sugar, salt and extracts to a cold glass mixing bowl. Whip using an electric beater, and as it begins to thicken, stop the mixer and give it a taste. If it is not sweet enough for you, add a snitch more powdered sugar. Continue beating for a few more seconds until you have soft peaks.

Layer the parfaits in a clear glass, so you can see the pretty colors. Start with the cookie layer, and then a layer of berries, then whipped cream, then another color berries, then whipped cream, and then a couple of cookie crumbs or berries for a pretty finish.

Tiny little paper American flags would be a delightful decoration on the top.

Makes 6 to 8, depending on what size glass you use.

Patriotic Cereal Snack Mix

A snack mix with Crispix cereal, pretzels, red, white and blue peanut M&Ms and generously coated with almond bark. Keeping it simple and looking rich.

  • 24 ounces vanilla-flavored candy coating (White Chocolate Almond Bark)
  • 12 ounces Kellog's Crispix cereal
  • 3 cups square pretzels
  • 16 ounces peanut M&Ms (red, white and blue)

In a medium microwave safe bowl, melt white chocolate almond bark in the microwave for 2 to 4 minutes at 30 second intervals until chocolate is melted; set aside.

In a large bowl, add cereal, pretzels and M&Ms. Pour melted chocolate over the cereal mixture. Use a large spatula to fold all together, making sure not to break up the cereal too much.

Once all the mixture is coated really well with the chocolate, pour out onto a table lined with waxed paper or two large rimmed baking sheet pans lined with parchment paper.

Once cooled, break up into piece and store in an airtight container or bag up in gift bags.

BBQ Hot Dog & Potato Packs

For these nifty foil packs, small hands make quick work of topping potato wedges with a hot dog, onions and cheese

  • 1 package (20 ounces) refrigerated red potato wedges
  • 4 hot dogs
  • 1 small onion, cut into wedges
  • 1/4 cup shredded cheddar cheese
  • 1/2 cup barbecue sauce

Divide potato wedges among four pieces of heavy-duty foil (about 18 inches square). Top each with a hot dog, onion wedges and cheese. Drizzle with barbecue sauce. Fold foil around mixture, sealing tightly.

Grill, covered, over medium heat 10 to 15 minutes or until heated through. Open foil carefully to allow steam to escape. Yield: 4 servings.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Patriotic Ice Pops

Everyone will love these ice pops dotted with colorful mixed berries for a nice cold treat.

  • 1 3/4 cups whole milk, divided
  • 1 to 2 tablespoons honey
  • 1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1 1/2 cups fresh raspberries
  • 1 cup fresh blueberries
  • 10 freezer pop molds or 10 paper cups (3 ounces each) and wooden pop sticks

In a microwave, warm 1/4 cup milk; stir in honey until blended. Stir in remaining 1 1/2 cups milk and vanilla.

Divide berries among molds; cover with milk mixture. Top molds with holders. If using cups, top with foil and insert sticks through foil. Freeze until firm. Yield: 10 pops.

Firecracker Casserole

This Southwest-themed casserole may remind you of enchiladas, but is assembled much quicker not having to roll each serving up.

  • 2 pounds ground beef
  • 1 medium onion, chopped
  • 1 can (15 ounces) black beans, rinsed and drained
  • 1 to 2 tablespoons chili powder
  • 2 to 3 teaspoons ground cumin
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 4 flour tortillas (6 inches)
  • 1 can (10-3/4 ounces) condensed cream of mushroom soup, undiluted
  • 1 can (10 ounces) diced tomatoes and green chilies, undrained
  • 1 cup (4 ounces) shredded cheddar cheese

In a large skillet, cook beef and onion until the meat is no longer pink; drain. Add the beans, chili powder, cumin and salt.

Transfer to a greased 9x13-inch baking dish. Arrange tortillas over the top. Combine soup and tomatoes; pour over tortillas. Sprinkle with cheese. Bake, uncovered, at 350 degrees for 25 to 30 minutes or until heated through. Yield: 8 servings.

Patriotic Gelatin Salad

The pretty layers of red, white and blue can easily be seen when using a trifle bowl or another clear glass bowl. This is so perfect for Independence Day.

  • 1 package (3 ounces) berry blue gelatin
  • 2 cups boiling water, divided
  • 2 1/2 cups cold water, divided
  • 1 cup fresh blueberries
  • 1 envelope unflavored gelatin
  • 1 cup heavy whipping cream
  • 6 tablespoons sugar
  • 2 cups (16 ounces) sour cream
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1 package (3 ounces) raspberry gelatin
  • 1 cup fresh raspberries
  • Whipped topping and additional berries, optional

Dissolve berry blue gelatin in 1 cup boiling water; stir in 1 cup cold water. Add blueberries. Pour into a 3-quart serving bowl. Refrigerate until firm, about 1 hour.

In a saucepan, sprinkle unflavored gelatin over 1/2 cup cold water; let stand for 1 minute. Add cream and sugar; cook and stir over low heat until dissolved. Cool to room temperature. Whisk in sour cream and vanilla. Spoon over blue layer. Refrigerate until firm.

Dissolve raspberry gelatin in remaining hot water; stir in remaining cold water. Add raspberries. Spoon over cream layer. Chill until set. Top with whipped topping and berries if desired. Yield: 16 servings.

White Chocolate Berry Pudding Cake

Pockets of pudding and fresh berries make this easy cake a delicious and sweet dessert.

  • 1 white cake mix
  • 1 instant white chocolate pudding mix (3.4 ounces)
  • 2 cups milk
  • 1 container (8 ounces) whipped topping, thawed
  • 1 can (21 ounces) mixed berry pie filling
  • 3/4 cup blueberries
  • 3/4 cup raspberries
  • 1/2 cup blackberries
  • 2 ounce white chocolate bakers bar

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9x13-inch pan with nonstick baking spray.

Make and bake the cake mix according to the package directions. Remove from the oven and cool on a wire rack for 5 minutes.

Use the handle of a wooden spoon to poke holes all over the warm cake. Whisk together the pudding mix and milk. Refrigerate 2 to 3 minutes or until slightly set. Pour over the top of the cake and use a spatula to push the pudding into the holes. Let cool another 10 minutes, then refrigerate until completely chilled.

Stir together the whipped topping and pie filling gently. Spread on top of the chilled cake.

Add the berries to the top of the cake and refrigerate until ready to serve. Use a veggie peeler to shave the chocolate bar into small curls and pieces. Sprinkle on the cake right before serving.

Have a great week and, until next time, happy cooking.

Story Tags
Column
Advertisement
Related
ColumnNov. 3
Kinder: Why Cape's water rate vote is crucial for the city's...
ColumnOct. 31
How family businesses drive economic growth and community re...
ColumnOct. 29
The many layers of sports betting
ColumnOct. 25
Chief Justice Russell: Why your vote on judges matters: A gu...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy