Patriot treats, dishes that will dazzle the crowds

Independence Day is this week and as we celebrate the birthday of America, it is fun to make new recipes. Whether your celebration involves cooking out or staying in, having a small gathering or a large gathering, sharing it with family or with friends, it is all the perfect way you celebrate.
Today I have pulled together a few recipes that are good, pretty, some are easy for children to help assemble, or I just liked the name. There is something for everyone in today's Independence Day recipe column. Enjoy, and happy birthday, America!
A patriotic parfait is easy with red berries, blue berries, white whipped cream and some cookie crumbs. Layer in glass if you're serving inside, or in clear plastic cups if outside.
For the whipped cream layer:
Place a couple of cookies in a zipper-top bag and crush using a rolling pin (or whirl in a blender or food processor until they break up into crumbs).
Make the whipped cream: Add 1 cup whipping cream, sugar, salt and extracts to a cold glass mixing bowl. Whip using an electric beater, and as it begins to thicken, stop the mixer and give it a taste. If it is not sweet enough for you, add a snitch more powdered sugar. Continue beating for a few more seconds until you have soft peaks.
Layer the parfaits in a clear glass, so you can see the pretty colors. Start with the cookie layer, and then a layer of berries, then whipped cream, then another color berries, then whipped cream, and then a couple of cookie crumbs or berries for a pretty finish.
Tiny little paper American flags would be a delightful decoration on the top.
Makes 6 to 8, depending on what size glass you use.
A snack mix with Crispix cereal, pretzels, red, white and blue peanut M&Ms and generously coated with almond bark. Keeping it simple and looking rich.
In a medium microwave safe bowl, melt white chocolate almond bark in the microwave for 2 to 4 minutes at 30 second intervals until chocolate is melted; set aside.
In a large bowl, add cereal, pretzels and M&Ms. Pour melted chocolate over the cereal mixture. Use a large spatula to fold all together, making sure not to break up the cereal too much.
Once all the mixture is coated really well with the chocolate, pour out onto a table lined with waxed paper or two large rimmed baking sheet pans lined with parchment paper.
Once cooled, break up into piece and store in an airtight container or bag up in gift bags.
For these nifty foil packs, small hands make quick work of topping potato wedges with a hot dog, onions and cheese
Divide potato wedges among four pieces of heavy-duty foil (about 18 inches square). Top each with a hot dog, onion wedges and cheese. Drizzle with barbecue sauce. Fold foil around mixture, sealing tightly.
Grill, covered, over medium heat 10 to 15 minutes or until heated through. Open foil carefully to allow steam to escape. Yield: 4 servings.
Everyone will love these ice pops dotted with colorful mixed berries for a nice cold treat.
In a microwave, warm 1/4 cup milk; stir in honey until blended. Stir in remaining 1 1/2 cups milk and vanilla.
Divide berries among molds; cover with milk mixture. Top molds with holders. If using cups, top with foil and insert sticks through foil. Freeze until firm. Yield: 10 pops.
This Southwest-themed casserole may remind you of enchiladas, but is assembled much quicker not having to roll each serving up.
In a large skillet, cook beef and onion until the meat is no longer pink; drain. Add the beans, chili powder, cumin and salt.
Transfer to a greased 9x13-inch baking dish. Arrange tortillas over the top. Combine soup and tomatoes; pour over tortillas. Sprinkle with cheese. Bake, uncovered, at 350 degrees for 25 to 30 minutes or until heated through. Yield: 8 servings.
The pretty layers of red, white and blue can easily be seen when using a trifle bowl or another clear glass bowl. This is so perfect for Independence Day.
Dissolve berry blue gelatin in 1 cup boiling water; stir in 1 cup cold water. Add blueberries. Pour into a 3-quart serving bowl. Refrigerate until firm, about 1 hour.
In a saucepan, sprinkle unflavored gelatin over 1/2 cup cold water; let stand for 1 minute. Add cream and sugar; cook and stir over low heat until dissolved. Cool to room temperature. Whisk in sour cream and vanilla. Spoon over blue layer. Refrigerate until firm.
Dissolve raspberry gelatin in remaining hot water; stir in remaining cold water. Add raspberries. Spoon over cream layer. Chill until set. Top with whipped topping and berries if desired. Yield: 16 servings.
Pockets of pudding and fresh berries make this easy cake a delicious and sweet dessert.
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9x13-inch pan with nonstick baking spray.
Make and bake the cake mix according to the package directions. Remove from the oven and cool on a wire rack for 5 minutes.
Use the handle of a wooden spoon to poke holes all over the warm cake. Whisk together the pudding mix and milk. Refrigerate 2 to 3 minutes or until slightly set. Pour over the top of the cake and use a spatula to push the pudding into the holes. Let cool another 10 minutes, then refrigerate until completely chilled.
Stir together the whipped topping and pie filling gently. Spread on top of the chilled cake.
Add the berries to the top of the cake and refrigerate until ready to serve. Use a veggie peeler to shave the chocolate bar into small curls and pieces. Sprinkle on the cake right before serving.
Have a great week and, until next time, happy cooking.
