Patriot treats, dishes that will dazzle the crowds

By Susan McClanahan

Independence Day is this week and as we celebrate the birthday of America, it is fun to make new recipes. Whether your celebration involves cooking out or staying in, having a small gathering or a large gathering, sharing it with family or with friends, it is all the perfect way you celebrate.

Today I have pulled together a few recipes that are good, pretty, some are easy for children to help assemble, or I just liked the name. There is something for everyone in today's Independence Day recipe column. Enjoy, and happy birthday, America!

No-Bake Red, White and Blue Parfaits

A patriotic parfait is easy with red berries, blue berries, white whipped cream and some cookie crumbs. Layer in glass if you're serving inside, or in clear plastic cups if outside.

Plain cookies (I used lemon sugar cookies)

Fresh strawberries or raspberries

Fresh blueberries or blackberries

For the whipped cream layer:

1 cup whipping cream

1 1/2 tablespoons powdered sugar

A few grains table salt

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/4 teaspoon almond extract, optional

Place a couple of cookies in a zipper-top bag and crush using a rolling pin (or whirl in a blender or food processor until they break up into crumbs).

Make the whipped cream: Add 1 cup whipping cream, sugar, salt and extracts to a cold glass mixing bowl. Whip using an electric beater, and as it begins to thicken, stop the mixer and give it a taste. If it is not sweet enough for you, add a snitch more powdered sugar. Continue beating for a few more seconds until you have soft peaks.

Layer the parfaits in a clear glass, so you can see the pretty colors. Start with the cookie layer, and then a layer of berries, then whipped cream, then another color berries, then whipped cream, and then a couple of cookie crumbs or berries for a pretty finish.

Tiny little paper American flags would be a delightful decoration on the top.

Makes 6 to 8, depending on what size glass you use.

Patriotic Cereal Snack Mix

A snack mix with Crispix cereal, pretzels, red, white and blue peanut M&Ms and generously coated with almond bark. Keeping it simple and looking rich.

24 ounces vanilla-flavored candy coating (White Chocolate Almond Bark)

12 ounces Kellog's Crispix cereal

3 cups square pretzels

16 ounces peanut M&Ms (red, white and blue)

In a medium microwave safe bowl, melt white chocolate almond bark in the microwave for 2 to 4 minutes at 30 second intervals until chocolate is melted; set aside.

In a large bowl, add cereal, pretzels and M&Ms. Pour melted chocolate over the cereal mixture. Use a large spatula to fold all together, making sure not to break up the cereal too much.

Once all the mixture is coated really well with the chocolate, pour out onto a table lined with waxed paper or two large rimmed baking sheet pans lined with parchment paper.

Once cooled, break up into piece and store in an airtight container or bag up in gift bags.

BBQ Hot Dog & Potato Packs

For these nifty foil packs, small hands make quick work of topping potato wedges with a hot dog, onions and cheese

1 package (20 ounces) refrigerated red potato wedges

4 hot dogs

1 small onion, cut into wedges

1/4 cup shredded cheddar cheese

1/2 cup barbecue sauce

Divide potato wedges among four pieces of heavy-duty foil (about 18 inches square). Top each with a hot dog, onion wedges and cheese. Drizzle with barbecue sauce. Fold foil around mixture, sealing tightly.

Grill, covered, over medium heat 10 to 15 minutes or until heated through. Open foil carefully to allow steam to escape. Yield: 4 servings.