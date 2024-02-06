Patients threatened by reparations medicine

If you're white and middle class, the push for health care "equity" could kill you.

Prominent medical organizations and the Biden administration are pushing for rules that will move "disadvantaged" populations to the front of the line for scarce medical resources -- think vaccines, ventilators, monoclonal antibody treatments. That means everyone else waits longer, in some cases too long.

If the public doesn't push back soon, getting fair treatment in the hospital will become as hard as getting into college or getting hired on your own merits.

Last week, the New York Post reported that the New York City Taskforce on Racial Inclusion and Equity prioritized the distribution of COVID-19 testing kits to 31 neighborhoods. Staten Island's racially diverse North Shore got 13 testing sites, while the mostly white South Shore got none.

Meanwhile, the state's Department of Health announced that scarce monoclonal antibody treatments will be allocated to patients based on who has the most risk factors. Risk factors include age, vaccine status, medical conditions and, you guessed it, "non-white race or Hispanic/Latino ethnicity."

If this outrage were happening only in New York, the remedies would be simple. Voters have already thrown out Mayor Bill de Blasio, who saw virtually everything through a racial lens. But federal public health officials, and virtually the entire academic medical establishment, are pushing reparations medicine.

As the nation prepared to roll out vaccines in the fall of 2020, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention called on states to submit their distribution plans. On Sept. 16, 2020, the agency urged them to prioritize disadvantaged groups, including "people from racial and ethnic minority groups," for vaccine supplies and appointments instead of spreading the resources equally. Thirty-four states complied.

Most used the CDC's Social Vulnerability Index, which ranks every U.S. neighborhood based on 15 factors including density, income, and race and language. If two areas are similar in most factors, the one with a higher minority or non-English speaking population gets the higher scores and more resources.