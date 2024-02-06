Pastors quitting early -- a growing trend?

In the interests of full disclosure, the writer of this column is a former pastor who retired from pastoral ministry a decade ago.

Ergo, I'm troubled but not at all surprised by new statistics released by California-based Barna Group, a Christian polling organization.

The data show more and more men and women are planning to leave the pastorate.

Findings

Barna said stress, isolation and political division are the primary causes for pastoral departures.

Barna reports, in a March survey, 42% of pastors said they are actively considering quitting the ministry.

in January 2021, 29% said the same -- resulting in a 13% increase in a little over a year's time.

Anecdotally

Here in my own community, I called a local church not long ago to speak with the pastor, just to say hello.

"Oh, he's not here anymore. He's a schoolteacher now and doing very well."

My late mother, who once was employed in a church office, did not regard clergy highly.

Any lament her son might share about the ministerial vocation fell, therefore, on deaf ears.

"How could you be overworked or stressed out? You only work one hour a week!" she'd say, only partially joking.

Reflection

It is accurate to suggest the pastorate is rarely physically demanding and only sometimes mentally rigorous.

The "stress" of which Barna recounts has to do with expectations from the parish.

For myself, in 25 years of gainful church employment, there was rarely a time in which the job felt "done."

There was forever one more person to visit or to call.