Pasta + Sauce & solo dining in CGC

I have a friend who hails from New York. If his social media content is any indication, he is suffering from a serious case of homesickness. All of his friends and followers have recently been deluged by two things: photos of stylish people wearing cozy clothing while enjoying carefree strolls through the bright lights of the big city or serene sidewalk scenes of brownstones and tree-lined streets generously garnished with bright fall foliage.

His desire for NYC is clearly contagious, as I caught myself longing for a place I've never been. I imagined my own autumn exploration of the Big Apple.

I pulled together a casual yet chic outfit on a cool autumn morning, wandered aimlessly through the streets taking in the sights and sounds until a gentle hunger pang reminded me of the time. The scent of something delicious enticed from the street and into a nearby Italian eatery, Pasta + Sauce.

I took a seat at a table for two facing the busy street, which somehow felt more romantic alone. The waiter promptly arrived with a menu. I could tell he had mastered the skill of being friendly yet aloof, which allowed me to feel welcomed while maintaining an air of anonymity. He described the Italian beer options at my request and quickly left me to peruse the menu after I'd made my drink selection.

I settled on an American Italian classic: Spaghetti with meatballs. The server promptly returned with my drink, took my order, then seemed to almost vaporize into the bustle of activity on the busier side of the restaurant.

Pasta + Sauce is located at 127 N. Main Street and cheerfully welcomes groups and solo diners alike. Submitted by Mary Ann Castillo

I opened an app on my phone and tried to lose myself in the words of a book I've only partially committed to reading. Occasionally, I glanced out of the window whilst contemplating the author's words and found myself momentarily distracted by pedestrians who, based on their expressions and body language, were either on their way home or enthusiastically beginning a night out on the town. I closed the app and put my phone down. My imagination combined with the vibrant street traffic made what was happening outside of the window much more captivating.