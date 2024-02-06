All sections
October 19, 2023

Pasta + Sauce & solo dining in CGC

Feeling NYC nostalgia? Dive into a solo dining experience at Pasta + Sauce in Cape Girardeau. Savor Italian classics like spaghetti with meatballs in a cozy, vibrant setting. Perfect for any occasion.

Mary Ann Castillo
A steaming bowl of spaghetti and meatballs is sure to warm you from the inside out.
I have a friend who hails from New York. If his social media content is any indication, he is suffering from a serious case of homesickness. All of his friends and followers have recently been deluged by two things: photos of stylish people wearing cozy clothing while enjoying carefree strolls through the bright lights of the big city or serene sidewalk scenes of brownstones and tree-lined streets generously garnished with bright fall foliage.

His desire for NYC is clearly contagious, as I caught myself longing for a place I've never been. I imagined my own autumn exploration of the Big Apple.

I pulled together a casual yet chic outfit on a cool autumn morning, wandered aimlessly through the streets taking in the sights and sounds until a gentle hunger pang reminded me of the time. The scent of something delicious enticed from the street and into a nearby Italian eatery, Pasta + Sauce.

I took a seat at a table for two facing the busy street, which somehow felt more romantic alone. The waiter promptly arrived with a menu. I could tell he had mastered the skill of being friendly yet aloof, which allowed me to feel welcomed while maintaining an air of anonymity. He described the Italian beer options at my request and quickly left me to peruse the menu after I'd made my drink selection.

I settled on an American Italian classic: Spaghetti with meatballs. The server promptly returned with my drink, took my order, then seemed to almost vaporize into the bustle of activity on the busier side of the restaurant.

Pasta + Sauce is located at 127 N. Main Street and cheerfully welcomes groups and solo diners alike.
Pasta + Sauce is located at 127 N. Main Street and cheerfully welcomes groups and solo diners alike.
I opened an app on my phone and tried to lose myself in the words of a book I've only partially committed to reading. Occasionally, I glanced out of the window whilst contemplating the author's words and found myself momentarily distracted by pedestrians who, based on their expressions and body language, were either on their way home or enthusiastically beginning a night out on the town. I closed the app and put my phone down. My imagination combined with the vibrant street traffic made what was happening outside of the window much more captivating.

I took a sip of the beer, the name of which I could not pronounce and can't remember. It had a rich and nutty flavor I enjoyed. I wondered if it was the Italian equivalent of a mainstream American beer, and also if wine is really the preferred beverage abroad. I didn't care enough to find out.

Before my mind had time to wander, the server reappeared and placed a steaming bowl of pasta on the table in front of me. The whole experience was delicious, and I had yet to take a bite.

I had already been enjoying myself more than most in similar circumstances, when I finally indulged in the pasta. The thin, cylindrical pasta was cooked to the perfect level of doneness, coated in just the right amount of house made Italian tomato-based sauce, joined by hearty meatballs, and sprinkled with fresh Parmesan. According to Google, I could have described the dish as "buonissimo!" I don't speak Italian, so I'll just say it was the perfect warm and steamy dish to create my own solo dining in NYC experience, right here in downtown Cape Girardeau.

That's right, that was my trip to Pasta + Sauce restaurant last Friday in downtown Cape Girardeau (127 N. Main St.). My friends and colleagues had great, albeit different, experiences on their own visits. Some described the atmosphere as cheerful, casual, fresh and vibrant. All agreed, the food was reasonably priced and delicious. The full menu and prices are available on their website, along with their hours of operation. I've heard good things about the Alfredo fettuccine and the chicken parm, but the highest accolades so far have gone to the braised beef sandwich.

Looks like I may need to plan another solo dining excursion soon, lucky for me, CGC is much more accessible than NYC.

Whether you are looking for a casual group experience or dining alone, you can never go wrong with a good Pasta + Sauce.

Pasta + Sauce is the newest endeavor by Gabriel Ruggieri, owner of Speck.
Pasta + Sauce is the newest endeavor by Gabriel Ruggieri, owner of Speck.
