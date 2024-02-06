Pasta salads, served cold and not just on the side

By Susan McClanahan
Pasta in a salad sounds like a wonderful thing! Whether the pasta is the main ingredient for a traditional pasta salad, or added to a salad as an added ingredient, or you add pasta into a main dish salad, it all sounds delicious.
Today I am sharing a variety of different cold salad recipes, all containing pasta. You can add or take away the meat proteins to make main dish salads or a side dish to accompany an entree. Be creative and combine your own favorite ingredients to come up with your own one-of-a-kind salad that everyone will ask for the recipe.
This recipe may become your very favorite salad recipe. It's fresh, fruity and refreshing, and the cashews add wonderful crunch. Every time you serve it at a potluck or picnic, you are sure to get rave reviews...and always go home with an empty bowl!
Cook pasta according to package directions. Meanwhile, in a large bowl, combine the chicken, pineapple, celery, onions, grapes and cranberries. Drain pasta and rinse in cold water; stir into chicken mixture.
In a small bowl, whisk the ranch dressing and mayonnaise. Pour over salad and toss to coat. Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour. Just before serving, stir in cashews. Yield: 12 servings.
Cooked and chilled tortellini and a Parmesan dressing give this layered salad an unexpected twist. It's great for a potluck.
Parmesan dressing:
Cook tortellini according to package directions; drain and rinse in cold water. In a 2-1/2-quart glass bowl, layer the tortellini, broccoli, tomatoes, celery, olives and cheddar cheese.
In a small bowl, whisk the dressing ingredients; spoon over salad, or serve alongside. Cover and refrigerate until serving. Yield: 10 servings.
A sweet out-of-the-ordinary dressing makes this macaroni salad special. You don't expect it to have a sweet taste, but is very refreshing on a hot day as a side dish.
Cook macaroni according to package directions. Drain and rinse in cold water; drain well.
In a large bowl, combine macaroni and vegetables. Whisk together remaining ingredients until smooth and sugar is dissolved; stir into macaroni mixture. Refrigerate, covered, overnight.
In a large bowl, combine macaroni, tomatoes, Cheddar cheese, green onions and pepperoni. In a small bowl, combine oil, Parmesan cheese, vinegar and seasonings. Pour over macaroni mixture; toss to coat. Cover and refrigerate for several hours. Top with croutons just before serving.
This hearty pasta salad is sure to please appetites of all ages, and it serves a large crowd.
Cook macaroni according to package directions. Rinse in cold water; drain and cool completely.
Place in a large bowl; stir in remaining ingredients. Cover and refrigerate for at least 3 hours.
I like to toast the ramen noodles in this recipe for a richer, nutty flavor. You can do a couple of packages at a time, cool and bag then freeze until ready to use. I keep these in my freezer all the time for lettuce or coleslaw salads.
Discard seasoning packet from noodles or save for another use. Break noodles into small pieces. Spread onto a dry rimmed baking sheet. Toast in a 350 degree oven until you can smell them and lightly browned. Cool.
When ready to serve, place toasted noodles in a large bowl. Add chicken, coleslaw mix and green onions. Drizzle with salad dressing; toss to coat. Yield: 8 servings.
This salad is loaded with peppers so your pepper-loving guests will be sure to enjoy this dish. Don't be surprised when there are no leftovers to take home after the family reunion, picnic or church potluck.
Cook vermicelli according to package directions. Drain; transfer to a large bowl. Add remaining ingredients; toss to coat. Refrigerate until cold. Yield: 10 servings.
If you're planning a picnic, make this pasta a day ahead. It also makes a great work lunch dish and you can tie a plastic fork on the jar.
Cook pasta according to package directions for al dente. Drain pasta; rinse with cold water and drain well. Transfer to a large bowl.
Add vinaigrette to pasta; toss to coat. Add vegetables, basil, cheese, pepperoni and olives; toss to combine. If desired, transfer to covered jars. Refrigerate until serving.
This easy pasta salad is loaded with fresh veggies, and the classic ranch dressing makes it appealing to kids.
Cook pasta according to package directions. Drain and rinse with cold water; drain well.
Place pasta, vegetables, turkey and parsley in a large bowl; toss with dressing and salt. Sprinkle with cheese. Yield: 6 servings.
In a Dutch oven, cook pasta according to package directions, adding the broccoli during the last 2 minutes of cooking. Drain and rinse in cold water.
Transfer to a large bowl. Add the tomatoes, olives, salt and pepper. Drizzle with salad dressing; toss to coat. Chill until serving. Yield: 14 servings (3/4 cup each).
Everyone needs a perfect pasta salad that's easy to make, especially on busy nights when your family wants a dish that's fast, light and cool. This is just the recipe.
Additional Italian salad dressing and minced fresh basil, optional
Cook pasta according to package directions. Meanwhile, in a large bowl, combine pepper, cheese and salami.
Drain pasta and rinse in cold water. Add to pepper mixture. Drizzle with 1/3 cup dressing and toss to coat. Refrigerate, covered, at least 1 hour. If desired, stir in additional dressing to moisten and sprinkle with basil before serving.
Heading to a potluck and need something to share? Tangy lemon dressing over cool orzo and vegetables is everything you want in a light side dish.
Dressing:
Cook orzo according to package directions.
Meanwhile, in a large bowl, combine the tomatoes, artichokes, spinach, onions, cheese and capers. In a small bowl, whisk the dressing ingredients.
Drain orzo and rinse in cold water. Add to vegetable mixture.
Pour dressing over salad; toss to coat. Chill until serving. Yield: 6 servings.
For potlucks and picnics, this ramen noodle salad is a knockout. You can tote the veggies in a bowl, dressing in a jar and noodles in a bag. Then shake them up together when it's time to eat.
In a large skillet, heat 1 tablespoon oil over medium heat. Add almonds and sunflower kernels; cook until toasted, about 4 minutes. Cool.
Crush ramen noodles and toast in 350 degree oven until lightly browned and fragrant.
In a large bowl, combine coleslaw mix, onions and red pepper. In a small bowl, whisk vinegar, sugar, pepper, contents of ramen seasoning packets and remaining oil. Pour over salad; toss to coat. Refrigerate until serving. Just before serving, stir in noodles, almonds and sunflower kernels. Yield: 16 servings (3/4 cup each).
This delicious pasta salad is like eating a BLT in a bowl. Filled with crispy bacon, chopped tomato, celery and green onion, the sensational salad is coated with a tangy mayonnaise and vinegar dressing. It's a real crowd-pleaser.
Cook macaroni according to package directions; drain and rinse in cold water. Transfer to a large bowl; stir in tomato, celery and green onions.
In a small bowl, whisk mayonnaise, vinegar, salt and pepper. Pour over macaroni mixture and toss to coat. Refrigerate, covered, at least 2 hours. Just before serving, stir in bacon. Yield: 12 servings (3/4 cup each).
With pasta salad, it's easy to change up ingredients. You can add grilled chicken and pine nuts, or substitute black beans for the chickpeas.
Cook pasta according to package directions. Drain; transfer to a large bowl.
Add beans, vegetables, cheese, olives and basil to pasta. Drizzle with dressing and sprinkle with salt; toss to coat. Sprinkle with walnuts. Yield: 6 servings.
Note: To toast nuts, bake in a shallow pan in a 350 degree oven for 5-10 minutes or cook in a skillet over low heat until lightly browned, stirring occasionally.
Pasta provides a base for this refreshing make-ahead salad. It has lots of fresh and satisfying ingredients topped with a flavorful dressing. This pasta salad is terrific to serve to company or take to a potluck.
Cook the pasta according to package directions; rinse in cold water and drain. Place in a large bowl; add the next nine ingredients.
In a jar with tight-fitting lid, combine oil, vinegar, garlic, mustard, basil, oregano, salt and pepper; shake well.
Pour over salad; toss to coat. Cover and chill for 8 hour or overnight. Toss before serving. Garnish with tomatoes. Yield: 12 servings.
You will love to make this chilled chicken salad brimming with veggies. Make it meatless by omitting the chicken and tossing in more edamame.
Cook spaghetti according to package directions, adding edamame during the last 5 minutes of cooking. Rinse in cold water and drain well. Meanwhile, stir ginger into salad dressing.
In a large bowl, combine spaghetti, chicken, cucumber, peppers and red onion. Add dressing; toss to coat. Sprinkle with green onions. Yield: 8 servings.
When you take this to potlucks, pack the ramen and almonds separately and toss them in right before it's time to dish up. They stay nice and crunchy that way.
In a small bowl, whisk vinegar, oil, sugar, pepper and contents of ramen noodle seasoning packets until blended.
Break noodles into small pieces, toast in a 350 degree oven until lightly toasted and browned. You'll smell them as they will become more fragrant as they toast.
When ready to serve, place noodles in a large bowl. Add coleslaw mix and turkey. Drizzle with dressing; toss to coat. Sprinkle with almonds and sesame seeds. If desired, top with green onions. Serve immediately. Yield: 6 servings.
Note: To toast nuts, bake in a shallow pan in a 350 degree oven for 5-10 minutes or cook in a skillet over low heat until lightly browned, stirring occasionally.

