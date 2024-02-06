Pasta salads, served cold and not just on the side

By Susan McClanahan

Pasta in a salad sounds like a wonderful thing! Whether the pasta is the main ingredient for a traditional pasta salad, or added to a salad as an added ingredient, or you add pasta into a main dish salad, it all sounds delicious.

Today I am sharing a variety of different cold salad recipes, all containing pasta. You can add or take away the meat proteins to make main dish salads or a side dish to accompany an entree. Be creative and combine your own favorite ingredients to come up with your own one-of-a-kind salad that everyone will ask for the recipe.

Cashew-Chicken Rotini Salad

This recipe may become your very favorite salad recipe. It's fresh, fruity and refreshing, and the cashews add wonderful crunch. Every time you serve it at a potluck or picnic, you are sure to get rave reviews...and always go home with an empty bowl!

1 package (16 ounces) spiral or rotini pasta

4 cups cubed cooked chicken

1 can (20 ounces) pineapple tidbits, drained

1-1/2 cups sliced celery

3/4 cup thinly sliced green onions

1 cup seedless red grapes

1 cup seedless green grapes

1 package (5 ounces) dried cranberries

1 cup ranch salad dressing

3/4 cup mayonnaise

2 cups salted cashews

Cook pasta according to package directions. Meanwhile, in a large bowl, combine the chicken, pineapple, celery, onions, grapes and cranberries. Drain pasta and rinse in cold water; stir into chicken mixture.

In a small bowl, whisk the ranch dressing and mayonnaise. Pour over salad and toss to coat. Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour. Just before serving, stir in cashews. Yield: 12 servings.

Layered Tortellini and Veggie Salad

Cooked and chilled tortellini and a Parmesan dressing give this layered salad an unexpected twist. It's great for a potluck.

1 package (16 ounces) frozen cheese tortellini

2 cups fresh broccoli florets, small pieces

2 cups cherry or grape tomatoes, quartered or halved

2 celery ribs, finely chopped

1 can (2-1/4 ounces) sliced ripe olives, drained

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

Parmesan dressing:

3/4 cup mayonnaise

3 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese

2 tablespoons lemon juice

2 tablespoons heavy whipping cream

1 teaspoon dried thyme

Cook tortellini according to package directions; drain and rinse in cold water. In a 2-1/2-quart glass bowl, layer the tortellini, broccoli, tomatoes, celery, olives and cheddar cheese.

In a small bowl, whisk the dressing ingredients; spoon over salad, or serve alongside. Cover and refrigerate until serving. Yield: 10 servings.

Unexpected Sweet Macaroni Salad

A sweet out-of-the-ordinary dressing makes this macaroni salad special. You don't expect it to have a sweet taste, but is very refreshing on a hot day as a side dish.

1 package (16 ounces) elbow macaroni

4 medium carrots, shredded

1 large green pepper, chopped

1 medium red onion, chopped

2 cups mayonnaise

1 can (14 ounces) sweetened condensed milk

1 cup cider vinegar

1/2 cup sugar

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

Cook macaroni according to package directions. Drain and rinse in cold water; drain well.

In a large bowl, combine macaroni and vegetables. Whisk together remaining ingredients until smooth and sugar is dissolved; stir into macaroni mixture. Refrigerate, covered, overnight.

Pizza Inspired Pasta Salad

1 pound spiral macaroni, cooked and drained

3 medium tomatoes, diced and seeded

16 ounces cheddar cheese, cubed

1 to 2 bunches green onions, sliced

3 ounces sliced pepperoni

3/4 cup canola oil

2/3 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1/2 cup red wine vinegar

2 teaspoons dried oregano

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

Croutons

In a large bowl, combine macaroni, tomatoes, Cheddar cheese, green onions and pepperoni. In a small bowl, combine oil, Parmesan cheese, vinegar and seasonings. Pour over macaroni mixture; toss to coat. Cover and refrigerate for several hours. Top with croutons just before serving.

Quick and Hearty Macaroni Salad

This hearty pasta salad is sure to please appetites of all ages, and it serves a large crowd.

2 pounds uncooked elbow macaroni

12 hard-boiled large eggs, chopped

2-1/2 pounds fully cooked ham, cubed

1 package (16 ounces) frozen peas, thawed

3 cups sliced celery

1 large green pepper, chopped

1/2 cup chopped onion

1 jar (4 ounces) diced pimientos, drained

4 cups mayonnaise

Cook macaroni according to package directions. Rinse in cold water; drain and cool completely.

Place in a large bowl; stir in remaining ingredients. Cover and refrigerate for at least 3 hours.

Easy Ramen Noodle Asian-Style Chicken Slaw

I like to toast the ramen noodles in this recipe for a richer, nutty flavor. You can do a couple of packages at a time, cool and bag then freeze until ready to use. I keep these in my freezer all the time for lettuce or coleslaw salads.

1 package (3 ounces) ramen noodles, broken and toasted

1 rotisserie chicken, skin removed, shredded

1 package (16 ounces) coleslaw mix

6 green onions, finely chopped

1 cup reduced-fat Asian toasted sesame salad dressing

Discard seasoning packet from noodles or save for another use. Break noodles into small pieces. Spread onto a dry rimmed baking sheet. Toast in a 350 degree oven until you can smell them and lightly browned. Cool.

When ready to serve, place toasted noodles in a large bowl. Add chicken, coleslaw mix and green onions. Drizzle with salad dressing; toss to coat. Yield: 8 servings.

Vermicelli Pasta Salad

This salad is loaded with peppers so your pepper-loving guests will be sure to enjoy this dish. Don't be surprised when there are no leftovers to take home after the family reunion, picnic or church potluck.

12 oz. uncooked vermicelli

1 bottle (16 ounces) creamy Italian salad dressing

1 small green pepper, chopped

1 small sweet red pepper, chopped

6 green onions, chopped

1 teaspoon dill weed

1 teaspoon caraway seeds

1 teaspoon poppy seeds

Cook vermicelli according to package directions. Drain; transfer to a large bowl. Add remaining ingredients; toss to coat. Refrigerate until cold. Yield: 10 servings.

Fun Pasta Salad in a Jar

If you're planning a picnic, make this pasta a day ahead. It also makes a great work lunch dish and you can tie a plastic fork on the jar.

8 ounces each uncooked bow tie pasta, medium pasta shells and wagon wheel pasta

2 cups Greek vinaigrette

3 cups cherry tomatoes, halved

1 medium red onion, finely chopped

1 jar (12 ounces) marinated quartered artichoke hearts, drained and coarsely chopped

1 jar (12 ounces) roasted sweet red peppers, drained and chopped

1 cup chopped fresh basil

1 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1 package (3-1/2 ounces) sliced pepperoni

1 can (2-1/4 ounces) sliced ripe olives, drained

Cook pasta according to package directions for al dente. Drain pasta; rinse with cold water and drain well. Transfer to a large bowl.

Add vinaigrette to pasta; toss to coat. Add vegetables, basil, cheese, pepperoni and olives; toss to combine. If desired, transfer to covered jars. Refrigerate until serving.

Turkey and Pasta Ranch Salad

This easy pasta salad is loaded with fresh veggies, and the classic ranch dressing makes it appealing to kids.

2 cups uncooked whole wheat spiral pasta (about 5 ounces)

2 medium sweet peppers, chopped

1 medium zucchini, thinly sliced

1 yellow summer squash, thinly sliced

1/2 cup finely chopped red onion

2 cups cubed cooked turkey or chicken

3 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

1/2 cup peppercorn ranch salad dressing

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 cup shredded Parmesan cheese

Cook pasta according to package directions. Drain and rinse with cold water; drain well.

Place pasta, vegetables, turkey and parsley in a large bowl; toss with dressing and salt. Sprinkle with cheese. Yield: 6 servings.

Colorful Spiral Pasta Salad

1 package (12 ounces) tricolor spiral pasta

4 cups fresh broccoli florets

1 pint grape tomatoes

1 can (6 ounces) pitted ripe olives, drained

1/8 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon pepper

1-1/2 cups Italian salad dressing with roasted red pepper and Parmesan

In a Dutch oven, cook pasta according to package directions, adding the broccoli during the last 2 minutes of cooking. Drain and rinse in cold water.

Transfer to a large bowl. Add the tomatoes, olives, salt and pepper. Drizzle with salad dressing; toss to coat. Chill until serving. Yield: 14 servings (3/4 cup each).