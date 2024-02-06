Passing along recipes from a friend

By Susan McClanahan

The start of a new year means trying new recipes. Of course, many of us are on the lookout for new recipes all year long.

Jodi Thompson of Jackson is an avid recipe collector and she shares many recipes with me each week. This week, I was a little short on time and wondering what I was going to write about and what recipes to use, when I got a long email from Jodi with a wide variety of new recipes. After reading through her email, a column was born.

Enjoy several new entree recipes and a couple of new desserts to try. You may need to log online to finish the entire column. Enjoy and happy cooking on these cold, mid-January days.

Maple-Peach Glazed Ham

1 fully cooked bone-in ham (7 to 9 pounds)

2 cups peach preserves or orange marmalade

1/2 cup maple syrup

1/3 cup orange juice

2 tablespoons ground ancho chili pepper, optional

Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Place ham on a rack in a shallow roasting pan. Cover and bake 1 3/4 to 2 1/4 hours or until thermometer reads 130 degrees.

Meanwhile, in a small saucepan, mix preserves, syrup, orange juice and, if desired, chili pepper, until blended. Remove 3/4-cup mixture for glaze. Remove ham from oven; brush with some of the glaze. Bake, uncovered, 15 to 20 minutes longer or until thermometer reads 140 degrees, brushing occasionally with remaining glaze. Bring preserves mixture in saucepan to a boil over medium heat, stirring occasionally. Cook and stir 1 to 2 minutes or until slightly thickened. Serve as a sauce with ham.

Yield: 16 servings (about 2 cups sauce).

Best Zucchini Cheesy Bread

3 medium zucchini or about 4 cups grated zucchini

2 large eggs

2 cloves garlic, minced

1/2 teaspoon dried oregano

3 cups shredded mozzarella, divided

1/2 cup freshly grated Parmesan

1/4 cup cornstarch

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

Pinch of crushed red-pepper flakes

2 teaspoons freshly chopped parsley

Marinara, for dipping

Preheat oven to 425 degrees and line a baking sheet with parchment. On a box grater or in a food processor, grate zucchini. Using cheesecloth or a dish towel, wring excess moisture out of zucchini. Transfer zucchini to a large bowl with eggs, garlic, oregano, 1 cup mozzarella, Parmesan and cornstarch, and season with salt and pepper; stir until completely combined.

Transfer "dough" to prepared baking sheet and pat into a crust. Bake until golden and dried out, 25 minutes. Sprinkle with remaining 2 cups mozzarella, crushed red-pepper flakes, and parsley; bake until cheese is melted, 8 to 10 minutes more. Slice and serve with marinara.

Pork Chop and Potato Casserole

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

6 boneless pork chops

1 (10.75 ounce) can condensed cream of mushroom soup

1 cup milk

4 potatoes, thinly sliced

1/2 cup chopped onion

1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Place the pork chops in the oil, and sear.

In a medium bowl, combine soup and milk. Arrange the potatoes and onions in a 9 x 13-inch baking dish. Place the browned chops over the potatoes and onions, then pour the soup mixture over all; bake 30 minutes in oven. Top with cheese; bake for 30 more minutes.

Fajita Cake

8 red/green/yellow peppers

3 red onions

6 chicken breasts

2 packs fajita seasoning

Grated mozzarella and cheddar

Olive oil

Salt

6 soft flour tortilla wraps

Sour cream

Cream cheese

Coriander/chili powder for decoration (optional)

1 can black beans, drained and rinsed

Tomato salsa

Start by cooking your filling. Dice the peppers, onions and chicken breast into similar shaped strips. Place in a roasting tray with fajita seasoning, salt and olive oil; roast for about 30 minutes, or until the chicken is cooked through and the veggies are a bit charred.

You are now ready to make your cake. Place a circle of grease-proof paper in the bottom of a 9-inch spring-form cake tin. Place a warm tortilla in the bottom, then add your chicken and pepper mix, a scattering of black beans, a dollop of salsa, then a good fistful of the cheeses. Repeat this process until your cake tin is full. Top with a final tortilla wrap. Place foil over the top and bake in at 350 degrees for 15 to 20 minutes, or until the cheese has melted and everything is hot. Remove from oven, release from the springform tin and carefully take cake from the base.

Mix the sour cream with the cream cheese until a good icing consistency. Spread over the top of cake. Garnish with the coriander and chili, if desired.

Chicken Burrito Skillet

1 pound boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut into 1 1/2-inch pieces

1/8 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon pepper

2 tablespoons olive oil, divided

1 cup uncooked long grain rice

1 can (15 ounces) black beans, rinsed and drained

1 can (14 1/2 ounces) diced tomatoes, drained

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon chili powder

2 1/2 cups reduced-sodium chicken broth

1 cup shredded Mexican cheese blend

1 medium tomato, chopped

3 green onions, chopped

Toss chicken with salt and pepper in a large skillet, heat 1 tablespoon oil over medium-high heat; saute chicken until browned, about 2 minutes. Remove from pan. In same pan, heat remaining oil over medium-high heat; saute rice until lightly browned, 1 to 2 minutes. Stir in beans, canned tomatoes, seasonings and broth; bring to a boil. Place chicken on top (do not stir into rice). Simmer, covered, until rice is tender and chicken is no longer pink, 20 to 25 minutes. Remove from heat; sprinkle with cheese. Let stand, covered, until cheese is melted. Top with tomato and green onions.

Oven Baked Tacos

1 pound lean ground beef

1/2 medium onion, finely chopped

1 can low fat refried beans

1 envelope taco seasoning mix

1 (16 ounce) can tomato sauce

1 package crunchy taco shells

Shredded Cheddar cheese

Other taco toppings, as desired, such as sour cream, diced tomatoes, green onions, black olives, chopped fresh raw onion, etc.

Brown ground beef and onion, and drain completely. Add refried beans, taco seasoning and about half a can of tomato sauce. At this point, add whatever you like; mix together and heat to just simmering. Scoop into taco shells and stand them up in a casserole dish side by side. Sprinkle the cheese on top and bake at 375 for 10 minutes.

Top with sour cream or any other toppings, as desired.