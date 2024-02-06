Passing along recipes from a friend

By Susan McClanahan
The start of a new year means trying new recipes. Of course, many of us are on the lookout for new recipes all year long.
Jodi Thompson of Jackson is an avid recipe collector and she shares many recipes with me each week. This week, I was a little short on time and wondering what I was going to write about and what recipes to use, when I got a long email from Jodi with a wide variety of new recipes. After reading through her email, a column was born.
Enjoy several new entree recipes and a couple of new desserts to try. You may need to log online to finish the entire column. Enjoy and happy cooking on these cold, mid-January days.
Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Place ham on a rack in a shallow roasting pan. Cover and bake 1 3/4 to 2 1/4 hours or until thermometer reads 130 degrees.
Meanwhile, in a small saucepan, mix preserves, syrup, orange juice and, if desired, chili pepper, until blended. Remove 3/4-cup mixture for glaze. Remove ham from oven; brush with some of the glaze. Bake, uncovered, 15 to 20 minutes longer or until thermometer reads 140 degrees, brushing occasionally with remaining glaze. Bring preserves mixture in saucepan to a boil over medium heat, stirring occasionally. Cook and stir 1 to 2 minutes or until slightly thickened. Serve as a sauce with ham.
Yield: 16 servings (about 2 cups sauce).
Preheat oven to 425 degrees and line a baking sheet with parchment. On a box grater or in a food processor, grate zucchini. Using cheesecloth or a dish towel, wring excess moisture out of zucchini. Transfer zucchini to a large bowl with eggs, garlic, oregano, 1 cup mozzarella, Parmesan and cornstarch, and season with salt and pepper; stir until completely combined.
Transfer "dough" to prepared baking sheet and pat into a crust. Bake until golden and dried out, 25 minutes. Sprinkle with remaining 2 cups mozzarella, crushed red-pepper flakes, and parsley; bake until cheese is melted, 8 to 10 minutes more. Slice and serve with marinara.
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Place the pork chops in the oil, and sear.
In a medium bowl, combine soup and milk. Arrange the potatoes and onions in a 9 x 13-inch baking dish. Place the browned chops over the potatoes and onions, then pour the soup mixture over all; bake 30 minutes in oven. Top with cheese; bake for 30 more minutes.
Start by cooking your filling. Dice the peppers, onions and chicken breast into similar shaped strips. Place in a roasting tray with fajita seasoning, salt and olive oil; roast for about 30 minutes, or until the chicken is cooked through and the veggies are a bit charred.
You are now ready to make your cake. Place a circle of grease-proof paper in the bottom of a 9-inch spring-form cake tin. Place a warm tortilla in the bottom, then add your chicken and pepper mix, a scattering of black beans, a dollop of salsa, then a good fistful of the cheeses. Repeat this process until your cake tin is full. Top with a final tortilla wrap. Place foil over the top and bake in at 350 degrees for 15 to 20 minutes, or until the cheese has melted and everything is hot. Remove from oven, release from the springform tin and carefully take cake from the base.
Mix the sour cream with the cream cheese until a good icing consistency. Spread over the top of cake. Garnish with the coriander and chili, if desired.
Toss chicken with salt and pepper in a large skillet, heat 1 tablespoon oil over medium-high heat; saute chicken until browned, about 2 minutes. Remove from pan. In same pan, heat remaining oil over medium-high heat; saute rice until lightly browned, 1 to 2 minutes. Stir in beans, canned tomatoes, seasonings and broth; bring to a boil. Place chicken on top (do not stir into rice). Simmer, covered, until rice is tender and chicken is no longer pink, 20 to 25 minutes. Remove from heat; sprinkle with cheese. Let stand, covered, until cheese is melted. Top with tomato and green onions.
Brown ground beef and onion, and drain completely. Add refried beans, taco seasoning and about half a can of tomato sauce. At this point, add whatever you like; mix together and heat to just simmering. Scoop into taco shells and stand them up in a casserole dish side by side. Sprinkle the cheese on top and bake at 375 for 10 minutes.
Top with sour cream or any other toppings, as desired.
For the vinaigrette:
Heat 3 tablespoons olive oil in a large sauce pan. Add the bread cubes and sprinkle with salt; cook over low to medium heat, tossing frequently, for 5 to 10 minutes, until nicely browned. Add more olive oil as needed.
Place the cucumber, red pepper, yellow pepper, tomatoes and red onion in a large bowl.
For the vinaigrette, whisk together the garlic, oregano, mustard, vinegar, 1 tablespoon salt and the pepper in a small bowl. While still whisking, add the olive oil and make an emulsion. Pour the vinaigrette over the vegetables. Add the feta, olives, bread cubes and mix together lightly. Set aside for 30 minutes for the flavors to blend. Serve at room temperature.
For cookies:
For ganache:
Put chopped chocolates and butter in a microwave safe bowl and microwave at 30-second increments, stopping and stirring each time till melted and smooth; let cool slightly.
Whisk eggs, sugar and vanilla into chocolate mixture.
In another bowl, stir together flour, baking powder and salt. Stir dry ingredients into chocolate mixture until evenly mixed, then stir in chocolate chips. Cover dough and chill until firm enough to hold its shape, about an hour.
Meanwhile, make ganache: Put chopped chocolate and cream in a microwave-safe bowl and microwave at 30-second intervals, until melted and smooth; allow to cool. Cover and chill, stirring occasionally, until firm enough to spread, about 2 hours. If ganache becomes too firm to spread, you may zap it in the microwave for a few seconds to soften.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line two large baking sheets with parchment paper. Scoop out 2 tablespoons of dough, roll into rounds, then place on prepared sheets about 1-inch apart. Press dough to flatten to about a 1/2-inch thickness.
Bake about 10 minutes, until tops lose their wet look, but don't overbake. Let cookies cool on sheets on racks. Spread flat sides of half of cookies with ganache and top with remaining cookies.
Cream cheese filling:
Orange cream cheese glaze:
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Butter and flour (or use nonstick-spray with flour in it) a 10-inch Bundt cake pan. Set aside.
To make the cream-cheese filling: beat the cream cheese and sugar until light and creamy. Beat in remaining filling ingredients until smooth. Set aside.
In a large bowl, mix all of the dry ingredients together. In a separate bowl, gently whisk eggs, then stir in remaining wet ingredients until combined. Don't overmix. Stir wet ingredients into dry ingredients just until moistened, then stir in 2 1/2 cups of grated carrots until evenly combined. Spoon 3 cups batter into prepared Bundt cake pan. Spoon cream-cheese filling over batter and gently smooth, but do not touch the sides of the pan. Top with remaining batter.
Bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes, cover with foil, then reduce heat to 325 and bake an additional 25 to 30 minutes or until toothpick inserted near the center comes out clean. Cool in the pan for 10 minutes, then transfer to a cooling rack to cool completely.
To make the orange cream-cheese glaze: Using an electric mixer, cream together all of the glaze ingredients except the powdered sugar on medium speed for 1 to 2 minutes or until completely smooth. Add sifted powdered sugar and beat until very smooth, scraping down sides as needed. Place the frosting in the refrigerator for 5 to 10 minutes before using.
When cake has cooled, drizzle glaze over cake or individual servings, whisking in additional orange juice/milk if glaze has become too thick upon standing. Store in the refrigerator for up to seven days.
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
