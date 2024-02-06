Participating in life

A friend, Janie, loves the nice weather, especially when she's able to sit outside, walk, or participate in a sport or game. She attempts to persuade her husband, Jack, to sit outside when they dine at a restaurant, and tables are available. Jack, too, enjoys the nice weather, and the other seasons, but the difference is that Jane derives her pleasure from going outside and, at least, trying her hand at whatever is going on. Jack, on the other hand, would rather watch someone else performing the action of the dancing, swimming or exercising. He is the true spectator from the stands.

Many people shy away from attempting to learn new things, or stepping away from their comfort zones because, often, it takes sheer grit to strike out and experience what's there. However, we'll find that we feel more energetic and alive if we do.

Living vicariously, through others, can be good for those that are unable to psychically participate, but there are acts that everyone, almost, can do. Very importantly, we inspire others to recognize that they, too, can contribute. Beverly, another friend, is elderly and unable to walk and drive, competently, but that doesn't stop her giving to life. She cuts the pictures found on the pages of used greeting cards, such as--Christmas cards, birthday cards and others. She donates them to a local school for use in art projects. The school is grateful for them, and knowing this, puts extra zip in Beverly's step, knowing she's needed. Beverly is an inspiration to others, causing people to admire and imitate her through their own interests.

How do we know what we can do unless we step out and try? God had given special gifts to everyone. Being an observer isn't always a bad pastime, depending on where and to what our observing is directed. It could be toward research, supporting others in their endeavors or through another helpful avenue. Sometimes, too, we merely need to get away from the daily grind.

What's most important, though, is that we leave our couch, get off our derriere and "Do it." We can't always stay with what's comfortable." James 2: 15-16 says, "If there are brothers or sisters who need clothes and don't have enough to eat what good is there in your simply saying to them, 'God bless you; Keep warm and eat well,' If you don't give them the necessities of life.'" Should we be an observer there, or participate in helping them?