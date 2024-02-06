Part 2: Cape Girardeau and prelude to Civil War

Union General Lyon responded to Governor Jackson's pro-secession actions by marching on Jefferson City and driving out the governor and pro-secession members of the State Convention on June 15. The Convention convened a second session, declared state offices vacant, and appointed provisional pro-Union officers. They called for a general election in November.

The stage was set for military action in Missouri, and Cape Girardeau saw early activity. Newspaper articles and an eyewitness account by Charles E. Stokes of one event survive. Stokes was a precocious youngster in 1861 and wrote his memories to the Cape Girardeau County Historical Society in the late 1920s. The account survives in the Oliver Law Firm Collection at the Cape Girardeau Research Center, State Historical Society of Missouri. Charles was the son of a pro-Southern local businessman, John H. Stokes.

On April 28, 1861, the Julius H. Smith, a small stern-wheel steamboat loaded with arms for the Confederate forces, passed the city headed south. As it neared Cairo, Illinois, the boat received a report that a private guard boat, the Swallow, was waiting to detain it. Not willing to chance a conflict or pursuit, the captain headed back upstream and landed at Cape Girardeau's city wharf.

No trees grew at that time on courthouse hill, and the east door served as a rallying point. Supporters of John Bell for President had raised a flagpole just north of the courthouse at the time of the November election.