featuresSeptember 19, 2019
Paris tests new bubble-shaped water taxi
PARIS -- Paris is testing out a new form of travel: an eco-friendly bubble-shaped taxi that zips along the water up and down the Seine River. Organizers are holding test runs this week on one white, oval-shaped electric hydrofoil boat resembling a tiny space shuttle gliding past Paris monuments...
Associated Press
SeaBubbles co-founder Anders Bringdal stands Tuesday aboard a hydrofoil SeaBubble boat on the Seine river in Paris. The boat is a new form of travel -- an eco-friendly bubble-shaped taxi that zips along the water, capable of whisking passengers up and down the Seine River at a fraction of the cost of a regular boat.
SeaBubbles co-founder Anders Bringdal stands Tuesday aboard a hydrofoil SeaBubble boat on the Seine river in Paris. The boat is a new form of travel -- an eco-friendly bubble-shaped taxi that zips along the water, capable of whisking passengers up and down the Seine River at a fraction of the cost of a regular boat.Francois Mori ~ Associated Press

PARIS -- Paris is testing out a new form of travel: an eco-friendly bubble-shaped taxi that zips along the water up and down the Seine River.

Organizers are holding test runs this week on one white, oval-shaped electric hydrofoil boat resembling a tiny space shuttle gliding past Paris monuments.

The boats can fit four passengers, and if they get approved, can be ordered on an app like land taxis, shared bikes or other forms of transport.

Its designers hope to run the so-called Seabubbles commercially in Paris and other cities starting next year.

Anders Bringdal, SeaBubbles CEO, told The Associated Press "the most important thing for us is no noise, no waves, no pollution. And to bring them into cities that are congested."

Bringdal said the water taxi will "not only be fun" but also makes economic sense.

"If you compare a similar size boat with an engine, you are going to run 30, 40, 50 euros an hour in fuel cost when this one costs you $3 or 3 euros," he said.

Proponents see the vehicle as a new model for the fast-changing landscape of urban mobility.

Community
