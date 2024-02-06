Parents slam schools that don't warn them of threats

RALEIGH, N.C. -- When officials at a Catholic high school in South Carolina learned a 16-year-old student made videos of himself firing a gun and using racial slurs, they alerted police, but not parents. After the videos made it into the news over the summer, the backlash came quickly.

Outraged parents complained they were left in the dark about the teen's threat to shoot people at Cardinal Newman School while their children were at risk. The principal took more than two weeks to send letters to parents about the videos and later apologized for not sharing information sooner.

While schools are more vigilant than ever about threats or signs of potential violence, some have faced intense criticism for favoring privacy over informing the community. When trying to strike a balance, security experts say there's one rule: Tell parents as much as you can as soon as you can.

"Every school district has to determine what kind of news conference they want to have," said Ronald Stephens, executive director of the National School Safety Center in California. "Do they want to have one where they say 'Oh, yeah, we knew we had Charlie Manson Jr. walking the halls and we did nothing about it.' Or do they want to have the other one where they say, 'We informed the parents and students'" and diffused the situation.

Some school districts are now sending letters home even if a threat isn't specific or to warn what consequences children face if they make a threat.

Parents got more concerned about what schools tell them about security threats after details emerged about a shooter who killed nine people last month in an Ohio entertainment district.

The 24-year-old gunman had been suspended from his high school years before the shooting for compiling a "hit list" of fellow students, former classmates say. Police told at least some of his classmates they were on the list, but it's not clear what information the school shared widely at the time.

The suburban Dayton school district has refused to release information about Connor Betts, who was shot and killed by police, citing legal protections for student records. News organizations, including The Associated Press, CNN, The New York Times and others, have sued for access to Betts' high school files.

Schools can seem less transparent than police, who are legally allowed to reveal more information, and administrators can struggle to stay ahead of rumors as students quickly post on social media.

Schools can't release children's names, but those not communicating at all can face parent revolts when details come out later.