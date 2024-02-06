Parenting and peanut butter cookies

There is something special about having your adult children come home. My home is my sanctuary. It's nothing fancy, but it is where I feel most at peace and something I am grateful for every day. When my children return home it just feels different. It feels a little bit more ... everything. Maybe that is what parenting is -- each stage is just training us to hold our breath a little longer until they return home so we can really exhale? Kindergarten. Childhood sleepovers. The Teen Years. College. I'm not entirely sure but when I take a moment to consider it all, I have to admit I feel like the joke is really on us as parents. We spend their lives thinking we are raising them, but the entire time, they are raising us, too. It occurred to me this is the part where God is saying, "Seriously, I've got this. This time you really need to let go and let me do my thing. They have their own purpose in this life. Just relax." So, I did. Kind of ...

I was excited when my son told me he would be in town, and I did what I assumed every mother does: I tried to anticipate everything he might like to eat. Favorite restaurants. Favorite dishes. Snacks. Drinks. There was so much to consider. Many restaurants are not open for dining as a COVID-19 safety precaution, so that would put a damper on things. My son is also an athlete and maintains a pretty healthy diet on a day-to-day basis. I took a breath. I picked up some of the healthy items he likes from the grocery store, but as I was walking down an aisle, something caught my eye. Benton's Peanut butter cookies. His favorite candy is Reece's Peanut Butter Cups so I thought these might be right up his alley. I bought a box just in case he wanted to try them, and, as a mom, I felt like I accomplished something big. I was going to send a clear message with that 98-cent box of cookies: I remember what he likes because I'm his mom and I love him ... just in case he forgot.