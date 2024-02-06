Parenting and peanut butter cookies

There is something special about having your adult children come home. My home is my sanctuary. It's nothing fancy, but it is where I feel most at peace and something I am grateful for every day. When my children return home it just feels different. It feels a little bit more ... everything. Maybe that is what parenting is -- each stage is just training us to hold our breath a little longer until they return home so we can really exhale? Kindergarten. Childhood sleepovers. The Teen Years. College. I'm not entirely sure but when I take a moment to consider it all, I have to admit I feel like the joke is really on us as parents. We spend their lives thinking we are raising them, but the entire time, they are raising us, too. It occurred to me this is the part where God is saying, "Seriously, I've got this. This time you really need to let go and let me do my thing. They have their own purpose in this life. Just relax." So, I did. Kind of ...
I was excited when my son told me he would be in town, and I did what I assumed every mother does: I tried to anticipate everything he might like to eat. Favorite restaurants. Favorite dishes. Snacks. Drinks. There was so much to consider. Many restaurants are not open for dining as a COVID-19 safety precaution, so that would put a damper on things. My son is also an athlete and maintains a pretty healthy diet on a day-to-day basis. I took a breath. I picked up some of the healthy items he likes from the grocery store, but as I was walking down an aisle, something caught my eye. Benton's Peanut butter cookies. His favorite candy is Reece's Peanut Butter Cups so I thought these might be right up his alley. I bought a box just in case he wanted to try them, and, as a mom, I felt like I accomplished something big. I was going to send a clear message with that 98-cent box of cookies: I remember what he likes because I'm his mom and I love him ... just in case he forgot.
Reece's peanut butter cups taste even better when they've been refrigerated, so that's where the box of cookies went. They remained untouched the first day. Apparently, I had already treated him to so much indulgent food that he couldn't muster the desire to try one more thing. Curiosity got the best of me so I was actually the first one to pop a cookie in my mouth. I was expecting a thick, heavy peanut butter flavor, which would force me to wash it down with a glass of milk.
Instead, it was like silk. The peanut butter/chocolate/cookie ratio was completely balanced and melded perfectly to complement each other. Smooth. I'm more of a meat and potatoes person, but as I traveled around my house for the next couple of hours doing this or that I found myself making pit stops at the refrigerator to reward myself with "just one more" cookie. Between you and me, they were completely gone within two days, and I was the lone culprit. In fact, I eventually went back to the store to buy a box to share with my co-workers and another box for home so my son could try one when he gets around to it. The box I took to the office was gone by the end of the day. I'm still waiting on my son's input.
What I learned was that the Benton's brand of cookies sold at Aldi are essentially knockoff's of the popular "Tagalongs" Girl Scout Cookies. I looked up some reviews on YouTube, and the Tagalongs are said to have a stronger peanut butter flavor, which has always been a bit too much for me. The Benton's Peanut Butter cookie has definitely earned a spot on my favorites list.
Whether you are a Girl Scout cookie enthusiast, a peanut butter lover or just curious, I highly recommend you give Benton's Peanut Butter cookies a try. In fact, do me a solid and buy all of them so I won't be tempted. Just one last word of advice from this Aldi shopper: Avoid what's known as the "Aisle of Shame" if you are trying to save money. There will be no turning back. Grab the cookies and leave.
