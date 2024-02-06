Paradigm Initiative launched in Sikeston

SIKESTON -- Peaceful Masonic Lodge 181 (Prince Hall-affiliated) has launched the Paradigm Initiative program, which is specifically designed to invest in its "Sikeston Proud" community. The programs goals are focused on: supporting early at-risk youth intervention programs; giving young adults transformative and personal experiences through international cultural experiences; and empowering young adults to learn public speaking and leadership skills.

"The program is a three-phase project for our organization," said Lorenzo Ware Sr. with the Lodge. "We have pledged a total of $3,000 toward this initiative. Our initial phase was completed earlier in the year. It consisted of a $1,000 cash donation to the local Save Our Sons organization."

The next step will be a $2,000 investment in local high school students embarking on two international-cultural experiences.