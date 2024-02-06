All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
FeaturesAugust 31, 2019

Paradigm Initiative launched in Sikeston

SIKESTON -- Peaceful Masonic Lodge 181 (Prince Hall-affiliated) has launched the Paradigm Initiative program, which is specifically designed to invest in its "Sikeston Proud" community. The programs goals are focused on: supporting early at-risk youth intervention programs; giving young adults transformative and personal experiences through international cultural experiences; and empowering young adults to learn public speaking and leadership skills...

Standard Democrat
Members of Peaceful Masonic Lodge 181 (Prince Hall-affiliated) recently presented a $1,000 cash donation to the local Save Our Sons organization as part of its first phase to implementing a Paradigm Initiative program.
Members of Peaceful Masonic Lodge 181 (Prince Hall-affiliated) recently presented a $1,000 cash donation to the local Save Our Sons organization as part of its first phase to implementing a Paradigm Initiative program.Submitted photo

SIKESTON -- Peaceful Masonic Lodge 181 (Prince Hall-affiliated) has launched the Paradigm Initiative program, which is specifically designed to invest in its "Sikeston Proud" community. The programs goals are focused on: supporting early at-risk youth intervention programs; giving young adults transformative and personal experiences through international cultural experiences; and empowering young adults to learn public speaking and leadership skills.

"The program is a three-phase project for our organization," said Lorenzo Ware Sr. with the Lodge. "We have pledged a total of $3,000 toward this initiative. Our initial phase was completed earlier in the year. It consisted of a $1,000 cash donation to the local Save Our Sons organization."

The next step will be a $2,000 investment in local high school students embarking on two international-cultural experiences.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"We chose French-speaking (Montreal, Canada) and Hispanic-speaking (San Jose, Costa Rica) places as our group destinations. The young men will experience new ideas, languages, governments and many other facets of international life, thus equipping them with a broader understanding of international affairs," Ware said.

The overall program cost is $12,000, which will cover all meals, travel documents, living accommodations and transportation requirements.

"We invite members of the public to join us as (silver, $250; gold, $500; or diamond, $1,000) partners as we strive to make a difference in the lives of a few young adults. Your contribution to our program is definitely an investment in he future of our Sikeston Proud community," Ware said.

Interested donors can contact any lodge member or send donations to: Peaceful Masonic Lodge 181; c/o Paradigm Initiative; PO Box 2027; Sikeston, MO 63801.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
FeaturesDec. 7
How to handle holiday meltdowns (yours and theirs)
FeaturesDec. 7
Games to snuggle up with this holiday season
CommunityDec. 6
Sponsored: Jaycees ToyBox: A Christmas tradition of giving
FeaturesNov. 27
‘Slow shopping’ is transforming holiday spending habits

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy