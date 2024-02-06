Paradigm Initiative launched in Sikeston

SIKESTON -- Peaceful Masonic Lodge 181 (Prince Hall-affiliated) has launched the Paradigm Initiative program, which is specifically designed to invest in its "Sikeston Proud" community. The programs goals are focused on: supporting early at-risk youth intervention programs; giving young adults transformative and personal experiences through international cultural experiences; and empowering young adults to learn public speaking and leadership skills.
"The program is a three-phase project for our organization," said Lorenzo Ware Sr. with the Lodge. "We have pledged a total of $3,000 toward this initiative. Our initial phase was completed earlier in the year. It consisted of a $1,000 cash donation to the local Save Our Sons organization."
The next step will be a $2,000 investment in local high school students embarking on two international-cultural experiences.
"We chose French-speaking (Montreal, Canada) and Hispanic-speaking (San Jose, Costa Rica) places as our group destinations. The young men will experience new ideas, languages, governments and many other facets of international life, thus equipping them with a broader understanding of international affairs," Ware said.
The overall program cost is $12,000, which will cover all meals, travel documents, living accommodations and transportation requirements.
"We invite members of the public to join us as (silver, $250; gold, $500; or diamond, $1,000) partners as we strive to make a difference in the lives of a few young adults. Your contribution to our program is definitely an investment in he future of our Sikeston Proud community," Ware said.
Interested donors can contact any lodge member or send donations to: Peaceful Masonic Lodge 181; c/o Paradigm Initiative; PO Box 2027; Sikeston, MO 63801.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.