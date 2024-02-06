Paper airplane, sand among 12 finalists for Toy Hall of Fame

ROCHESTER, N.Y. -- No-frills toys including the paper airplane, sand and play food are among 12 finalists vying for a place in the National Toy Hall of Fame.

Contenders for the Class of 2017 were announced Tuesday. Two or three toys will be inducted Nov. 9 into The Strong museum in Rochester. The winners will join 63 inductees, including the dollhouse, dominoes, bubbles and Big Wheels.