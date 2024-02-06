All sections
Food
April 1, 2021

Panaderia Oaxaquena: A slam dunk during March Madness

Panaderia Oaxaquena, a hidden gem in Cape Girardeau, is winning over SEMO foodies with its authentic Mexican flavors, from massive carnitas tortas to weekend specials like menudo and barbacoa de chivo tacos.

Mary Ann Castillo avatar
Mary Ann Castillo
You can never go wrong with tacos on Taco Tuesday.
Submitted by Mary Ann Castillo

If there is anything SEMO foodies can't seem to get enough of it's Mexican food. Whether indulging in a special fine dining fusion of Latin flavors, one of the many popular family restaurants packed with familiar favorites, a fast food fix or a taco truck treat, the Mexican food market is booming with business, and now there is another destination to add to the list — Panaderia Oaxaquena.

Panaderia Oaxaquena is humbly located in the corner of a strip mall along with a laundromat. If you aren't specifically looking for it, you will likely drive right past it without thinking twice. I have. Some might even say it qualifies for designation as a no-frills "hole in the wall."

The buzz about their great food was getting louder and louder, so I finally decided to drop what I was doing (eating healthy and running) to check it out for myself.

My first visit was on a taco Tuesday. My lunch companion ordered a plate of tacos and a Mexican Pepsi. I resisted the special taco prices and splurged on something different — a carnitas torta with fries and a Mexican Coke. A word of advice? Don't expect the server to give you in-depth descriptions and recommendations for your meal. Read the menu and order. If you can't pronounce the name of an item on the menu, pointing to it is just fine. Other options include learning Spanish before your visit or tagging along with a Spanish-speaking friend. Whatever you decide, never let a language barrier come between you and a fabulous food experience.

The torta with fries is filling enough for lunch and dinner.
Submitted by Mary Ann Castillo

My friend knows a thing or two about food and gave his tacos an enthusiastic nod of approval. In fact, he was planning a return trip with his family before the server even brought our checks. I believe we both let out an audible gasp when my carnitas torta was delivered to the table. To describe this popular Mexican sandwich as massive does not do it justice. Just imagine, a fluffy toasted bun topped with tender seasoned meat, cheese, guacamole and a mountain of fresh veggies. I'm salivating just thinking about it. As delicious as it was, I felt like I was bursting at the seams after eating only half the torta so my "to-go" box was like a gift I would give myself later that day.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

According to the menu, Panaderia Oaxaquena offers a couple of Sabado y Domingo (Saturday and Sunday) Specials including: Caldo de Menudo, Caldo de Res and barbacoa de Chivo Tacos. They also make fresh homemade tortillas and have pan dulce (Mexican sweet bread/pastries) available only on the weekend. I returned Saturday to sample the menudo and barbacoa de chivo (goat) tacos.

A fresh and spicy bowl of menudo.
Submitted by Mary Ann Castillo

Menudo is a traditional Mexican soup made with tripe (cows stomach)in broth with a red chili pepper base. My bowl was served with a side of chopped onions, cilantro, lime slices, and jalapenos to add flavor to my liking. The hominy I'm used to was missing, but the soup was so meaty with a rich, smoky flavor I hardly noticed. If you are texture sensitive I would say skip the menudo and stick to the hearty and equally satisfying caldo de rez (beef).

I may be in last place in the office March Madness fun but ordering the barbacoa de chivo taco was a slam dunk. The tender, spicy goat meat served on a soft corn tortilla and loaded with onions and fresh cilantro was perfection.

During my visit, I had the pleasure of talking to none other than Carlos Vargas, president of Southeast Missouri State University, and his wife, Pam Vargas, director of Research and Grant development at the university. I believe Vargas said he hails from the area surrounding Oaxaca, Mexico, and gave Panaderia Oaxaquena his seal of approval. Most people describe mole as an acquired taste and Mrs. Vargas admitted the dish is typically not high on her list, however, both highly recommend trying the mole at Panaderia Oaxaquena.

I left with fresh tortillas and a bag of pan dulce to enjoy with coffee the next morning. She shoots. She scores. You all can keep your hoop dreams, and I will stay focused on winning at this game called the foodie life.

Panaderia Oaxaquena is located at 525 North Silver Springs Road in Cape Girardeau.

Mary Ann Castillo
foodie
restaurant review
