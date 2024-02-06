Panaderia Oaxaquena: A slam dunk during March Madness

If there is anything SEMO foodies can't seem to get enough of it's Mexican food. Whether indulging in a special fine dining fusion of Latin flavors, one of the many popular family restaurants packed with familiar favorites, a fast food fix or a taco truck treat, the Mexican food market is booming with business, and now there is another destination to add to the list — Panaderia Oaxaquena.

Panaderia Oaxaquena is humbly located in the corner of a strip mall along with a laundromat. If you aren't specifically looking for it, you will likely drive right past it without thinking twice. I have. Some might even say it qualifies for designation as a no-frills "hole in the wall."

The buzz about their great food was getting louder and louder, so I finally decided to drop what I was doing (eating healthy and running) to check it out for myself.

My first visit was on a taco Tuesday. My lunch companion ordered a plate of tacos and a Mexican Pepsi. I resisted the special taco prices and splurged on something different — a carnitas torta with fries and a Mexican Coke. A word of advice? Don't expect the server to give you in-depth descriptions and recommendations for your meal. Read the menu and order. If you can't pronounce the name of an item on the menu, pointing to it is just fine. Other options include learning Spanish before your visit or tagging along with a Spanish-speaking friend. Whatever you decide, never let a language barrier come between you and a fabulous food experience.

The torta with fries is filling enough for lunch and dinner. Submitted by Mary Ann Castillo

My friend knows a thing or two about food and gave his tacos an enthusiastic nod of approval. In fact, he was planning a return trip with his family before the server even brought our checks. I believe we both let out an audible gasp when my carnitas torta was delivered to the table. To describe this popular Mexican sandwich as massive does not do it justice. Just imagine, a fluffy toasted bun topped with tender seasoned meat, cheese, guacamole and a mountain of fresh veggies. I'm salivating just thinking about it. As delicious as it was, I felt like I was bursting at the seams after eating only half the torta so my "to-go" box was like a gift I would give myself later that day.