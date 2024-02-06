Painted Wren Halloween-Themed photo winners

"Raccoon Warrior" won the adult division in the Painted Wren Art Gallery's Halloween-themed photo contest. Photo taken by Charlynda Palmer of Cape Girardeau.
"Night Watchman" won the youth division in the Painted Wren Art Gallery's Halloween-themed photo contest. Photo taken by Zack Boroviak of Cape Girardeau.
"Three Wolves" finished second in the adult division in the Painted Wren Art Gallery's Halloween-themed photo contest. Photo taken by David Williamson.
