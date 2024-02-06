All sections
September 3, 2017

Paint-for-a-Cause at the fair

By Aaron Horrell

Paint for a Cause is an idea I developed a few years ago that gives participants a chance to donate a dollar to a charitable cause for the opportunity to paint on a chosen image.

Artist Barb Bailey and I will be in the Arena Building at the SEMO District Fair each day Sept. 9 to 16.

We will have brushes, paints and the image shown here waiting for you to paint.

All money raised will be given to the residents of the Missouri Veterans Home in Cape Girardeau.

When completed, the big painting will hang in the entryway at the Veterans Home.

A journal is being kept of all who participate in any way. You may make donations by check made to Missouri Veterans Home with words 'Paint for a Cause' in the memo line. Send check to: Painted Wren Art Gallery 223 South Plaza Way, Cape Girardeau, Mo. 63703.

For more information, call (573) 579-1000. Find this event on Facebook at Paint for a Cause Cape Girardeau.

I invite all my readers to help us make this a record-setting event for the most people to paint a painting.

