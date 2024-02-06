Ozark National Scenic Riverways cleanup set for March 30

VAN BUREN, Mo. -- Ozark National Scenic Riverways is hosting a river cleanup effort on March 30 with the Ozark Heritage Project. Come join the effort to clean up along the Current and Jacks Fork rivers. Staff from Ozark National Scenic Riverways, Ozark Heritage Project, park concessioners, local chambers of commerce, area schools, youth groups, and volunteers will band together to tackle litter in the rivers and along the roads and accesses of the park.
The river clean-up is scheduled for Saturday, March 30. You can register from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the following sites: Watercress Landing in Van Buren, Big Spring Boat Landing, Two Rivers Campground, Alley Spring Campground Landing and Round Spring Visitor Center. The staff at the registration sites will provide trash bags and river bags for your convenience. Additional dumpsters and recycling trailers will also be available at various locations throughout the park. Participants are encouraged to bring work gloves, and to wear appropriate clothing and footwear for the activity.
The Ozark Heritage Project is sponsoring a Saturday evening meal and musical entertainment for all participants beginning at 5 p.m. at the Alley Spring Pavilion at Alley Spring. Music will be supplied by one of our very talented Missouri based bands. It will be a good time to enjoy friends, good music and lend a hand in cleaning up our rivers.
Ozark National Scenic Riverways is committed to preserving the beautiful resources of the Current and Jacks Fork Rivers. We are excited for the opportunity to unite with local communities in stewardship.
For more information call Cathy Runge at 573-323-4806 Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; visit the park's Facebook page, or website at www.nps.gov/ozar or contact Rick Mansfield, of Ozark Heritage Project at 573-663-2269 or emansfield2004@yahoo.com
