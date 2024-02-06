Ozark National Scenic Riverways cleanup set for March 30

VAN BUREN, Mo. -- Ozark National Scenic Riverways is hosting a river cleanup effort on March 30 with the Ozark Heritage Project. Come join the effort to clean up along the Current and Jacks Fork rivers. Staff from Ozark National Scenic Riverways, Ozark Heritage Project, park concessioners, local chambers of commerce, area schools, youth groups, and volunteers will band together to tackle litter in the rivers and along the roads and accesses of the park.

The river clean-up is scheduled for Saturday, March 30. You can register from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the following sites: Watercress Landing in Van Buren, Big Spring Boat Landing, Two Rivers Campground, Alley Spring Campground Landing and Round Spring Visitor Center. The staff at the registration sites will provide trash bags and river bags for your convenience. Additional dumpsters and recycling trailers will also be available at various locations throughout the park. Participants are encouraged to bring work gloves, and to wear appropriate clothing and footwear for the activity.