Overcoming discouragement

There are times when it seems that the culture is turning against Christianity. Many people of faith are intimidated to keep silent on social issues even though the biblical position is clear on most matters. We do not want to be unkind to anyone who is struggling in this life, however, Christians should not be bullied into silence. We have just as much of a right to engage in our society as any other group. I am skeptical when people claim to be outraged by Christian beliefs. Christianity has been around for two thousand years, the only thing that is alarming is the rapid moral decline of our society.

God told Joshua, "Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be frightened, and do not be dismayed, for the Lord your God is with you wherever you go." Joshua 1:9. It is easier to leave leadership up to someone else. When you take a stand, there will be people who will show you no mercy. What empowered Joshua was knowing that he was on God's side. We are not abandoned, though it may seem like it at times.

During difficult circumstances, do not neglect the discipline of prayer. Whether your tradition is to recite memorized prayers or to "have a talk with Jesus," prayer is beneficial. The Bible tells us in 1 Peter 5:7 to "Cast all your anxieties on him, because he cares for you." In other words, take it to the Lord in prayer, give the situation to him and trust him to take care of it. Someone will say, I would like to pray, but I do not know what to say. Romans 8:26 informs us that, "The Spirit helps us in our weakness. For we do not know what to pray for as we ought, but the Spirit himself intercedes for us with groanings too deep for words."

We can choose to remain calm while all those around us are panicking. Trust God with your life and future and make the most of each day. Remember the words of Jesus, "I have said these things to you, that in me you may have peace. In the world you will have tribulation. But take heart; I have overcome the world." If we put our trust in the Lord, we can overcome discouragement. May God bless you in 2021.