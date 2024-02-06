Overcoming discouragement

There have been good things that have happened over the past year, but for the most part, 2020 has been one of the most difficult years in American history. How do we deal with people who are discouraged? Do we tell them they are not allowed to complain and that they are not owed an explanation? Does the church handle controversial topics like the large tech companies -- with censorship? I hope not. The Bible has a lot to say about difficult circumstances that challenge our faith and cause us to ask tough questions.
A good starting point for me is Proverbs 3:5-6, "Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and do not lean on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge him, and he will make straight your paths." This passage reminds me that God is willing to help us have peace amid chaos. Believing that we are on the path God has set for us helps us when we do not understand why certain things are happening. A previous generation would say, "All's well that ends well." In other words, if everything is going to work out in the end, I can accept the disappointments that come along the way.
Jeremiah 29:11 says, "For I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord, plans for welfare and not for evil, to give you a future and a hope." This was God's word to the prophet, and the principle is that people who put their trust in the Lord will not be defeated by evil. Our future is filled with hope because of our faith. Christians believe that heaven is a real place, and that eternal life is the ultimate fulfillment of God's promise to bless his people.
There are times when it seems that the culture is turning against Christianity. Many people of faith are intimidated to keep silent on social issues even though the biblical position is clear on most matters. We do not want to be unkind to anyone who is struggling in this life, however, Christians should not be bullied into silence. We have just as much of a right to engage in our society as any other group. I am skeptical when people claim to be outraged by Christian beliefs. Christianity has been around for two thousand years, the only thing that is alarming is the rapid moral decline of our society.
God told Joshua, "Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be frightened, and do not be dismayed, for the Lord your God is with you wherever you go." Joshua 1:9. It is easier to leave leadership up to someone else. When you take a stand, there will be people who will show you no mercy. What empowered Joshua was knowing that he was on God's side. We are not abandoned, though it may seem like it at times.
During difficult circumstances, do not neglect the discipline of prayer. Whether your tradition is to recite memorized prayers or to "have a talk with Jesus," prayer is beneficial. The Bible tells us in 1 Peter 5:7 to "Cast all your anxieties on him, because he cares for you." In other words, take it to the Lord in prayer, give the situation to him and trust him to take care of it. Someone will say, I would like to pray, but I do not know what to say. Romans 8:26 informs us that, "The Spirit helps us in our weakness. For we do not know what to pray for as we ought, but the Spirit himself intercedes for us with groanings too deep for words."
We can choose to remain calm while all those around us are panicking. Trust God with your life and future and make the most of each day. Remember the words of Jesus, "I have said these things to you, that in me you may have peace. In the world you will have tribulation. But take heart; I have overcome the world." If we put our trust in the Lord, we can overcome discouragement. May God bless you in 2021.
