Overcoming Breast Cancer to Start a Bakery: Jodi Hollandsworth

During the spring of the year she was 32 years old, Jodi Hollandsworth began feeling a sensation in her left breast. Always very “in tune” with her body, she says she knew something was wrong.

“I remember telling my husband, ‘I don't know what’s going on,’” Hollandsworth says. “The best way I can describe it to anybody was like somebody was flicking a lighter in there. It would be like a little zap, burn.”

In addition to the lighter sensation, she constantly felt exhausted and had gained weight. When she told medical professionals about her symptoms, they said it was because she was a mother of four children and asked if she was eating more than she had before. But she knew those weren’t the answers.

Approximately two weeks later, she noticed dimpling on her breast when she raised her arm while fixing her hair. Her oldest daughter confirmed the spot, which Hollandsworth said looked like it was “sucking in.” Hollandsworth immediately scheduled an ultrasound.

Then, in June 2011, it was confirmed: Hollandsworth had breast cancer.

The cancer was so deep in the tissue that it had been undetectable through regular breast examinations. Her father had been adopted, so they hadn’t known about the history of breast cancer from his side of the family, which Hollandsworth found out about after doing genetic testing.

She says the next year was “a blur.” She had a bilateral mastectomy and immediate reconstructive surgery that June and then began 12 weeks of chemotherapy treatments in August. After that, she had six to seven weeks of radiation therapy.

Just three months before her breast cancer diagnosis, Hollandsworth had a partial hysterectomy due to complications from an endometrial ablation. Because she had inherited a mutated BRCA1 gene which carries an increased risk for breast and ovarian cancers, she went back after radiation to have her ovaries removed. This threw her into early menopause.

Hollandsworth says she struggled with tiredness a few days after each of her chemo treatments. She quit her job, so her family’s financial situation went from two incomes to one, and they weren’t eligible for financial assistance. She says day-to-day tasks like going to the grocery store were a challenge because she was exhausted and could buy only certain items to stick to their small budget.

During this time, her oldest daughter was in the seventh grade and her youngest son was in the second grade, with her middle children in-between. Hollandsworth says looking back, that was the hardest part of her battle with cancer: Knowing her daughter had to grow up quickly to help take care of the other children while Hollandsworth went through treatments and her husband worked.

Hollandsworth and her family moved to Alabama to be closer to family during this time in 2013, which meant she had different doctors from the ones who had treated her previously. Hollandsworth’s new surgeon couldn’t get her breast implant to look correct because the cancer had been so deep in her tissue, so he took part of Hollandsworth’s back muscle to move to her breast to build up where the cancer had been.