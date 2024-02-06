Our time is limited -- make it count

Oliver Burkeman, in his New York Times bestseller "Four Thousand Weeks; Time Management for Mortals", writes a jarring first sentence: "The average human lifespan is absurdly, terrifyingly, insultingly short." Time is limited.

The real problem is that while we know we have a limited supply of time, we live as if our days are inexhaustible. Instead of learning to number our days and live each day while it is today, we flitter around with trivialities that we feel will be fulfilling but leave us lacking. How can you determine what and who to give your time to?

In Romans 15:24, the Apostle Paul writes, "I hope to see you in passing as I go to Spain, and to be helped on my journey there by you, once I have enjoyed your company for a while." This short sentence seems to be a transition statement describing travel plans and a fundraising goal. Yet this sentence gives us some insight into how to leverage your life.

First, begin with a dream. The next stage in Paul's ministry life was to go to the regions of Spain, a seemingly impossible desire forged in his heart and mind.