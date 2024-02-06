All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
FeaturesJuly 15, 2023

Our time is limited -- make it count

Oliver Burkeman, in his New York Times bestseller "Four Thousand Weeks; Time Management for Mortals", writes a jarring first sentence: "The average human lifespan is absurdly, terrifyingly, insultingly short." Time is limited. The real problem is that while we know we have a limited supply of time, we live as if our days are inexhaustible. ...

Robert Hurtgen avatar
Robert Hurtgen

Oliver Burkeman, in his New York Times bestseller "Four Thousand Weeks; Time Management for Mortals", writes a jarring first sentence: "The average human lifespan is absurdly, terrifyingly, insultingly short." Time is limited.

The real problem is that while we know we have a limited supply of time, we live as if our days are inexhaustible. Instead of learning to number our days and live each day while it is today, we flitter around with trivialities that we feel will be fulfilling but leave us lacking. How can you determine what and who to give your time to?

In Romans 15:24, the Apostle Paul writes, "I hope to see you in passing as I go to Spain, and to be helped on my journey there by you, once I have enjoyed your company for a while." This short sentence seems to be a transition statement describing travel plans and a fundraising goal. Yet this sentence gives us some insight into how to leverage your life.

First, begin with a dream. The next stage in Paul's ministry life was to go to the regions of Spain, a seemingly impossible desire forged in his heart and mind.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Don't neglect a dream. A dream for a wrong to be righted. A need to be met. A people to be served. If you have a burden that others do not, that may be the inklings of a dream God is placing in your heart. While a dream alone is insufficient for a life direction, it is an essential starting block.

Secondly, share your desires with people you know and trust. When Paul wrote the verse above, he sought their support and affirmed his affection for them. He was looking forward to enjoying their company and testing his dream in a community of people he loved and trusted.

Affirmation from people you love and desire the best for you not only bolsters your confidence. But, like an ironsmith, healthy critique can forge your desires, making them clearer and stronger than if drafted in isolation. You will always have naysayers who criticize everything and never support anything. But a community of supporters can help your dreams to soar.

If you don't know where you are going, you'll never know when you get there. Surrounding yourself with people who will help refine your dream will help you leverage the limited amount of time you have been gifted.

Story Tags
Column
Advertisement
Related
ColumnNov. 13
Smith: The dawn of a new era
ColumnNov. 3
Kinder: Why Cape's water rate vote is crucial for the city's...
ColumnOct. 31
How family businesses drive economic growth and community re...
ColumnOct. 29
The many layers of sports betting

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy