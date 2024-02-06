Our time is limited -- make it count

Oliver Burkeman, in his New York Times bestseller "Four Thousand Weeks; Time Management for Mortals", writes a jarring first sentence: "The average human lifespan is absurdly, terrifyingly, insultingly short." Time is limited.
The real problem is that while we know we have a limited supply of time, we live as if our days are inexhaustible. Instead of learning to number our days and live each day while it is today, we flitter around with trivialities that we feel will be fulfilling but leave us lacking. How can you determine what and who to give your time to?
In Romans 15:24, the Apostle Paul writes, "I hope to see you in passing as I go to Spain, and to be helped on my journey there by you, once I have enjoyed your company for a while." This short sentence seems to be a transition statement describing travel plans and a fundraising goal. Yet this sentence gives us some insight into how to leverage your life.
First, begin with a dream. The next stage in Paul's ministry life was to go to the regions of Spain, a seemingly impossible desire forged in his heart and mind.
Don't neglect a dream. A dream for a wrong to be righted. A need to be met. A people to be served. If you have a burden that others do not, that may be the inklings of a dream God is placing in your heart. While a dream alone is insufficient for a life direction, it is an essential starting block.
Secondly, share your desires with people you know and trust. When Paul wrote the verse above, he sought their support and affirmed his affection for them. He was looking forward to enjoying their company and testing his dream in a community of people he loved and trusted.
Affirmation from people you love and desire the best for you not only bolsters your confidence. But, like an ironsmith, healthy critique can forge your desires, making them clearer and stronger than if drafted in isolation. You will always have naysayers who criticize everything and never support anything. But a community of supporters can help your dreams to soar.
If you don't know where you are going, you'll never know when you get there. Surrounding yourself with people who will help refine your dream will help you leverage the limited amount of time you have been gifted.
