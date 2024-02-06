Our minds are strange but amazing

When we moved to Scott City back in 1986, I was pastoring a church here in Scott City and it seemed like I was busy all the time. We had church twice on Sunday and then Wednesday evening. Throw in an extra event a week and there weren't many free days. All the time I pastored, I probably never slept more than two or three hours on Saturday night.

Back when we first moved here it seemed like I was doing a wedding or a funeral every week. Our two boys were in school as well, so school events were fairly often. They would talk about this teacher or leader at school and most of time they were just a name. So I became familiar with a name and nothing else.

Just recently we met a new couple here in this area and found out where they live and what they do. Kind of gotten to know them. He does a few cattle and some farming. We have known them for say a couple months but the pieces had never jibed so to speak. But the other day it was as if my mind connected the dots. The person from back when the kids were in school is the same one we met just recently. It was like I had a eureka experience.

When our grandson began college, he had questions about some of his math work in college. I had enough hours in math for a major so I wondered if I could help. After 40 plus years it took some study but little by little it began to come back. Some of the particulars I had to look up. But it was fun going back and renewing some of the old math skills.