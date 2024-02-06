Our little amber dragonfly

The little dragonfly I show here is an eastern amberwing. It is about 3/4 of an inch long. On a hot, sunny, mid summer day I stuck a small aluminum rod in the bank at the edge of a pond. I hoped a dragonfly would land on it, and this one did.

You may find several eastern amberwings darting back and forth near the shoreline of a farm pond. They catch small insects out of the air and eat them. The beautiful little eastern amberwing is native to eastern and central United States.