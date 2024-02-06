Our evaluation for the future of Perry County Memorial Hospital

The mission of Perry County Memorial Hospital has never wavered -- to be the first choice of quality health care for our community. It is a mission the Perry County Memorial Hospital board of trustees takes very seriously, and it guides our decisions, from the smallest of contracts to charting any new path forward.

Recently there have been several conversations about the future of our hospital, and unfortunately several rumors and incorrect assumptions were included. I want to set the record straight.

As an elected body, we understand we have an obligation to the citizens to ensure the hospital is always acting in the best interest of the lives they care for and planning for the future of health care in Perry County. The trustees seek guidance from experts in health care -- the doctors, nurses and hospital administration -- who have dedicated their lives to providing quality and affordable health care. We appreciate their hard work and expertise as we explore the future of health care in Perry County.

The board of trustees is not considering closing Perry County Memorial Hospital.

The board of trustees is not considering selling Perry County Memorial Hospital.

The board of trustees is not considering replacing the hospital's administration team or the hardworking physicians, nurses and health professionals who care for patients.

No binding decisions have been made.

The Perry County Health System Board and the board of trustees are considering whether we can forge a partnership that will allow us to improve and expand health care in Perry County without sacrificing local control or high quality of care. In doing so, we have sought the help of our providers who practice in Perryville and the hospital administration team.