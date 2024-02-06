Our duty is to love, not judge

By Mia Pohlman

I recently had a conversation with a friend in which he told me he stopped going to church because he felt judged by the people there for certain decisions he'd made in the past. He was hurt by others' judgment and also found these people hypocritical.

I felt sad when I heard this, that the body of Christ had failed him and caused pain rather than the acceptance and reconciliation God overwhelms each of us with daily. I felt sad that we as Christ's body have in some way chosen our ideals of "right" and "wrong" over the personhood and his need.

The woman at the well, Zacchaeus the tax collector, the woman caught in adultery -- Jesus loved these people, accepted them, pardoned them, chose to spend his time with them. What if we did this, too?

I remember in elementary school, one of my teachers told our class when we point our finger at someone else, three of our fingers point back at ourselves. I think any time we find ourselves judging others, we need to take a moment to examine ourselves instead.

We cannot change others; we can love them, but the changing is up to God and them.

We can, however, change ourselves by opening ourselves up to God and allowing God the freedom to transform us.