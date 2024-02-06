Our connections to those we know

On your journey through life, you get to know this one person, and you end up calling them a friend. And as your friendship grows a connection begins to form between you two. You two can be both men or women or even mixed. Really doesn't matter. But there is a bond or a connection there that goes beyond words. You two may not even agree on anything whatsoever, but the bond or connection is there. Kind of weird, but it's real. I met an old feller from Haywood City, Mr. Blackman, and for whatever reason I took a liking to that old feller. He liked to garden about as much as I do. But our friendship went beyond that. Be darned if he didn't pass away. Miss the old feller. Every now and then I drive by where he's buried and say hello.

We have 10 steers right now, and one of them Marge calls Pizza. Come to find out after we got him home Marge discovered that his name was written on his nametag: Pizza. He is a pretty gentle steer, and he likes being fed cake by hand, and he enjoys being petted. Turns out our puppy, Grace, and Pizza have developed a friendship. When Grace is close to the fence with Pizza, they both make an effort to say hello and lick noses. Why? Don't have a clue. But it's there. So now as Grace gets older and Pizza grows I wonder where their friendship will go. I guess if we need to we could keep a steer back from being butchered just because Grace and him are friends. Pizza would make a nice pet but then he's kind of big to be a pet.

But then I have a couple special coffee cups that I enjoy drinking coffee from. Also have this one soup cup that I like to use. Same with pens and pencils and coats and even shoes. Kind of get attached in some way but not sure why.

Back through the past 15 to 20 years I've packed the same NIV leather bound Bible. I've marked in it and highlighted the texts with a colored making pencil. But as I've aged and had cataract surgery it's harder to read the small print so I've gone to a large print leatherbound Bible. It's a good Bible, and it's starting to mean more to me as I mark and use it, so maybe in 10 years it might take the place of my old marked up NIV.