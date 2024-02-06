Oregon vineyards face losses from wildfire smoke

SALEM, Ore. -- Some Oregon lawmakers and winery owners scrambled Thursday to help a dozen vineyard owners who face the prospect of tons of grapes withering on the vine after a California company abruptly canceled contracts to buy the grapes worth millions of dollars over fears they are tainted by wildfire smoke.

Copper Cane, based in the Napa Valley, canceled contracts to buy 2,000 tons of grapes just as the annual harvest was getting underway in Oregon.

The value of the grapes totals $4 million. If they go unsold, harvesting crews will be out of work, and earnings and profits won't be pumped into the local economy.

The cancellation of the contracts "is perhaps the most devastating issue facing the Oregon wine industry in our history," said Christine Collier Clair, winery director of Willamette Valley Vineyards.

Lab tests carried out so far show wildfire smoke hasn't had an adverse effect on the grapes, Clair said. The vineyard in northwest Oregon is buying some of the crop for its brand made from grapes grown in southern Oregon's Rogue Valley wine country, paying the full market price.

Jim Blumling, Copper Cane's vice president of operations, said both lab and sensory tests showed a high level of smoke taint. The most effective time to test is as close as possible to harvest, he added.

He said the California company is seeking grapes from elsewhere in Oregon, praising its "reputation for quality and excellence."

"We would not recklessly damage our reputation, erode the image of our brands or that of Oregon's wine growers and vintners by producing a product that does not meet those high standards," Blumling said.