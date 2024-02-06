Ore. paid leave first in U.S. to fully cover lowest wages

SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon Gov. Kate Brown on Friday signed what advocates are calling the nation's most progressive paid family and medical leave measure, making the state the first in the country to offer 100% wage replacement for minimum-wage workers.

The law, which will pay out benefits beginning in 2023, gives 12 weeks paid time off to new parents, victims of domestic violence and those who become ill or need to care for a sick family member. It also includes people who may be in the country illegally and those working part-time. Residents need to work 1,000 hours a year to qualify.

The state joins eight others and the District of Columbia in offering paid family leave.

"This is one of the most inclusive and equitable paid leave laws in the country," said Andrea Paluso, executive director of Family Forward, the advocacy group who helped craft the bill. "It's accessible to nearly every worker and provides enough benefits so people can just focus on taking care of themselves or their families when they need to."

The law allows workers to take time off not only to care for blood relatives, but also for significant others, friends and other close associates who are the "equivalent of a family relationship."

Workers will also be able to take paid leave in non-consecutive increments, allowing those with chronic illnesses to take time off when needed.

"This bill is written for 2019," said then-House Majority Leader Jennifer Williamson on the floor in June. "It better captures the structures of families and reflects the types of communities and neighbors we strive to be."