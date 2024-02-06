Oran Food Mart serves up hospitality and good food

I took a road trip to Oran, Missouri, recently. I had never visited before and was following up on a food lead. The drive to Oran was breathtaking. Wild hyacinths were blooming in the ditches, immense white flowers rarely sprinkled with the odd pink specimen. Mingled in was the tall and willowy swamp milkweed, full of delicate pink blossoms. I saw plenty of tiger swallowtail butterflies along with their less showy relatives, the black swallowtail. I spotted two Monarchs along the way and counted myself lucky. I saw an enormous free-standing boulder next to a railroad, a tiny ecosystem complete with its own little tree perched stubbornly on top. The whole thing was backed by a rocky cliff and looked like a scene from a fantasy movie.

At the end of this thoroughly pleasant drive lay Oran, a town I could immediately see myself settling into. The roads were narrow and literally named, with a huge church on Church Street, and an old railroad depot and tracks along Railroad Street. I visited just before school started, and there were people walking around outside, and not just children. I was engulfed by a pervasive feel to the place, slow and laid back, where everyone knows your name and neighbors still pop over to borrow sugar.

I came to my ultimate destination, Oran Food Mart. Glass-fronted with a couple of picnic tables out front, I stepped back in time when I stepped through the doors. This is an old school grocery store, complete with high ceilings and a handful of honest-to-goodness aisles full of grocery and household items. As soon as my nose breathed the air inside, I could smell a delicious trail. Like Pluto with his sausages, I floated toward the back of the store led by the meaty scent, where a robust deli thrived.

Along with the normal supply of fresh cut cheeses and meats, there was a hot cabinet off to the side filled with hand-held meals, such as hamburgers and bologna sandwiches. But that's not what I was after. I was after that delectable smell.