Oral surgeon Dr. Robert Ward turns to art in retirement

In his basement, Robert Ward has dozens of paintings on display or stored away. Not too far from his easel is a painting of flowers completed more than 100 years ago by his grandmother.
She is one of his inspirations, which include his father, Bill Davidson, and Herb Wickman, Ward said.
Born and raised in Southeast Missouri, Ward spent most of his life as an oral and maxillofacial surgeon. Now he spends four to five hours a day painting. He said he has always gravitated toward art and finally had lots of time to do it once he retired.
He almost exclusively paints landscapes, his favorite being those of the western United States. He has painted scenes of Cape Girardeau and Southeast Missouri, such as the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge and Bollinger Mill State Historic Site. He also loves to paint farms, old barns, trucks and mills.
"I love art, especially if I can tell a story," Ward said. He finds it exciting that a painting can tell a different story to multiple people.
He learned from some of the best landscape painters by taking workshop courses and interacting with other artists online.
He hopes to branch out into galleries, to which he is already part of the Silver Sycamore a Gallery of Fine Art in Ste. Genevieve.
Ward said he loves the art form so much that he has no intent to stop. He just might need some more wall space.
