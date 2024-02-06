Oral surgeon Dr. Robert Ward turns to art in retirement

In his basement, Robert Ward has dozens of paintings on display or stored away. Not too far from his easel is a painting of flowers completed more than 100 years ago by his grandmother.

She is one of his inspirations, which include his father, Bill Davidson, and Herb Wickman, Ward said.

Born and raised in Southeast Missouri, Ward spent most of his life as an oral and maxillofacial surgeon. Now he spends four to five hours a day painting. He said he has always gravitated toward art and finally had lots of time to do it once he retired.

He almost exclusively paints landscapes, his favorite being those of the western United States. He has painted scenes of Cape Girardeau and Southeast Missouri, such as the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge and Bollinger Mill State Historic Site. He also loves to paint farms, old barns, trucks and mills.