All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
FeaturesNovember 27, 2021

Oral surgeon Dr. Robert Ward turns to art in retirement

In his basement, Robert Ward has dozens of paintings on display or stored away. Not too far from his easel is a painting of flowers completed more than 100 years ago by his grandmother. She is one of his inspirations, which include his father, Bill Davidson, and Herb Wickman, Ward said...

Sarah Yenesel Southeast Missourian
Robert Ward sketches an idea for a painting he is creating for a friend at his home studio in Cape Girardeau. When painting people, he sketches them out before transferring the tracing to the canvas.
Robert Ward sketches an idea for a painting he is creating for a friend at his home studio in Cape Girardeau. When painting people, he sketches them out before transferring the tracing to the canvas.Sarah Yenesel ~ sarahy@semissourian.com

In his basement, Robert Ward has dozens of paintings on display or stored away. Not too far from his easel is a painting of flowers completed more than 100 years ago by his grandmother.

She is one of his inspirations, which include his father, Bill Davidson, and Herb Wickman, Ward said.

Born and raised in Southeast Missouri, Ward spent most of his life as an oral and maxillofacial surgeon. Now he spends four to five hours a day painting. He said he has always gravitated toward art and finally had lots of time to do it once he retired.

He almost exclusively paints landscapes, his favorite being those of the western United States. He has painted scenes of Cape Girardeau and Southeast Missouri, such as the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge and Bollinger Mill State Historic Site. He also loves to paint farms, old barns, trucks and mills.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"I love art, especially if I can tell a story," Ward said. He finds it exciting that a painting can tell a different story to multiple people.

Robert Ward touches up a painting at his home studio in Cape Girardeau.
Robert Ward touches up a painting at his home studio in Cape Girardeau.Sarah Yenesel ~ sarahy@semissourian.com

He learned from some of the best landscape painters by taking workshop courses and interacting with other artists online.

He hopes to branch out into galleries, to which he is already part of the Silver Sycamore a Gallery of Fine Art in Ste. Genevieve.

Ward said he loves the art form so much that he has no intent to stop. He just might need some more wall space.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
CommunityOct. 28
Get ready for a spooky night at the Lutheran Home's trunk-or...
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Cha...
CommunityOct. 16
Third annual Riverfront Fall Festival this weekend in downto...
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
FeaturesJuly 23
We are designed
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
FeaturesJuly 20
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy