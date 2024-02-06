Oprah launching wellness arena tour

LOS ANGELES -- Oprah Winfrey is taking her motivational spirit on the road early next year with an arena tour to promote a healthier lifestyle.

The former talk-show host and OWN television network chief announced Wednesday the Oprah's 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus tour will begin Jan. 4 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. She is working in conjunction with WW (Weight Watchers Reimagined) to offer a full-day of wellness conversations during the nine-city tour. She made the announcement on Facebook on Wednesday.

The tour will conclude in Denver on March 7. She will also make stops in Los Angeles; San Francisco; Atlanta; Dallas; Charlotte, North Carolina; Brooklyn, New York; and St. Paul, Minnesota.

It's her first national tour in five years. She has been to Canada and Australia more recently.

Along with high-profile guests, Winfrey said she wants to empower audiences to tap into their potential. The names of her guests will be released at a later date.