All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of Service
Shopping
ClassifiedsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
featuresSeptember 5, 2019
Oprah launching wellness arena tour
LOS ANGELES -- Oprah Winfrey is taking her motivational spirit on the road early next year with an arena tour to promote a healthier lifestyle. The former talk-show host and OWN television network chief announced Wednesday the Oprah's 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus tour will begin Jan. ...
Associated Press
FILE - In this May 15, 2019 file photo, Oprah Winfrey speaks at the Statue of Liberty Museum opening celebration at Battery Park in New York. Winfrey announced Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, that she will embark on a nine city arena tour called Â‚Ã„ÃºOprahÂ‚Ã„Ã´s 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus,Â‚Ã„Ã¹ that will focus on maintaining a healthy lifestyle. The tour will begin Jan. 4, 2020 in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and end in early March in Denver. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - In this May 15, 2019 file photo, Oprah Winfrey speaks at the Statue of Liberty Museum opening celebration at Battery Park in New York. Winfrey announced Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, that she will embark on a nine city arena tour called Â‚Ã„ÃºOprahÂ‚Ã„Ã´s 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus,Â‚Ã„Ã¹ that will focus on maintaining a healthy lifestyle. The tour will begin Jan. 4, 2020 in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and end in early March in Denver. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES -- Oprah Winfrey is taking her motivational spirit on the road early next year with an arena tour to promote a healthier lifestyle.

The former talk-show host and OWN television network chief announced Wednesday the Oprah's 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus tour will begin Jan. 4 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. She is working in conjunction with WW (Weight Watchers Reimagined) to offer a full-day of wellness conversations during the nine-city tour. She made the announcement on Facebook on Wednesday.

The tour will conclude in Denver on March 7. She will also make stops in Los Angeles; San Francisco; Atlanta; Dallas; Charlotte, North Carolina; Brooklyn, New York; and St. Paul, Minnesota.

It's her first national tour in five years. She has been to Canada and Australia more recently.

Along with high-profile guests, Winfrey said she wants to empower audiences to tap into their potential. The names of her guests will be released at a later date.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"What I know for sure is we can all come together to support a stronger, healthier, more abundant life -- focused on what makes us feel energized, connected and empowered," Winfrey said in a statement. "As I travel the country, my hope for this experience is to motivate others to let 2020 be the year of transformation and triumph -- beginning first and foremost with what makes us well. This is the year to move forward, let's make it happen in 2020."

Winfrey has held other successful speaking tours, including "Oprah's The Life You Want Weekend" in 2014. "Oprah's Lifeclass" was a show.

During her upcoming tour, Winfrey will talk about her wellness journey with attendees and help develop their 2020 action plan. She will also share the latest in wellness research and interactive workbook exercises.

Each tour stop will feature Winfrey in a one-on-one interview with a celebrity guest.

"This is an extraordinary opportunity for (WW) to do what we do best: bring communities of people together with a shared goal of health and wellness," said Mindy Grossman, president and CEO of WW.

More than $1 million from tour proceeds will benefit WW Good, a philanthropic area of the organization to help bring fresh and healthy food to underserved communities.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
featuresJuly 27
Stay away from this
featuresJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
featuresJuly 27
Reflections on the death of Jerome 'Dizzy' Dean
featuresJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Story Links
Feedback Form
Related
Captured on Film
featuresJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
featuresJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
featuresJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
featuresJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
featuresJuly 23
We are designed
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
featuresJuly 20
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
Lincoln history column 7-20-24: Pie prank leads to shots fired
featuresJuly 20
Lincoln history column 7-20-24: Pie prank leads to shots fired
Horrell column 7-20-24: A strange looking insect
featuresJuly 20
Horrell column 7-20-24: A strange looking insect
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy