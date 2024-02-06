Operation Santa Claus in Alaska is carried out despite pandemic

ANCHORAGE, Alaska -- On a tiny speck of a frozen runway on the north bank of the Yukon River, nearly a hundred miles northwest of Fairbanks, Christmas was delivered in a most unusual way.

An Alaska National Guard helicopter descended through a rotor-whipped cloud of snow in Stevens Village, a tiny community of about 30 people. Townspeople rushed to the airstrip on their snowmobiles after seeing the helicopter land and then watched as Guardsmen wearing flight helmets unloaded boxes containing wrapped gifts for just about everyone in the community.

Then they flew off.

This year's edition of Operation Santa Claus didn't have the pomp and grandeur of previous incarnations, but the mission of delivering gifts here and two other largely Alaska Native villages was completed with COVID-19 safety precautions in place.

"For 65 years we have not missed a beat," said Chief Master Sgt. Winfield Hinkley Jr., command senior enlisted leader of the Alaska National Guard.

Residents of the village of Nanwalek, Alaska, greet guardsmen who delivered presents Friday in a CH-47 Chinook helicopter from 1st Battalion, 207th Aviation Regiment, during Operation Santa. The Alaska National Guard and the Salvation Army were able to provide and deliver gifts for the program's 65th year, but had to scale back distribution parties that are normally held in the villages because of COVID-19. Edward Eagerton ~ U.S. Army National Guard via AP

"And I will tell you, COVID is rough," he said, "but it will not stop us from carrying out this tradition. It is an honor to do it."

Operation Santa Claus was born out of hard times in 1956, when residents in the village of St. Mary's faced a tough choice: food or gifts for the children after flooding, then drought, devastated subsistence activities. They chose food.

The Alaska Air National Guard then stepped in, delivering donated gifts and supplies to the community,